Bangtan Boys are ruling social media and the hearts of ARMY again. And this time it's for My Universe MV that Coldplay dropped a couple of hours ago. Yes, the official music video is getting showered with love from all corners of the world, but it's the reactions of BTS ARMY for the septets' visuals that are trending globally on Twitter. BTS ARMY is going gaga over Kim Taehyung aka V's visuals from the My Universe MV. They cannot stop seeing the video clip featuring Taehyung in the song. ARMY is watching the Most Handsome Man on loop, yes, a lot of them have tweeted the same. His outfit, vibe, makeup, expressions and more, ARMY is trending the gorgeous visuals of BTS V with a common tag 'Our Universe V'. ARMY is so sweet. Check out the tweets, no wait, the love that the Sweet Night singer is getting showered upon for My Universe MV here: Also Read - Blackpink's Rose dating GOT7's Mark Tuan? The latter shuts down rumours floated by shippers in a funny manner

OUR UNIVERSE V! Voice + Visuals + Vibing! What an amazing package!@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/aSLXmtpyuA — Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 (@naver_taehyung) September 30, 2021

[INFO] OUR UNIVERSE V and BTS V are trending Worldwide after the release of #MyUniverseMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/Fz4ek8wgw0 — TTP (@thetaeprint) September 30, 2021

BTS V

OUR UNIVERSE V pic.twitter.com/TvaFATbfUw — rv (@taehyungilysfm) September 30, 2021

OUR UNIVERSE V

KIM TAEHYUNG

BTS V my universe Taetae https://t.co/uaoNR7Jo2X — KimV (@KimV70360207) September 30, 2021

Taetae akhirnya reunian sama temen2 aliennya ???? Our Universe V

Kim Taehyung#MyUniverseMV☄ #MyUniverseMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/3h5VXeDFKm — سب? (@Itsfakesabii_) September 30, 2021

He knows well the assignment and did it so damn powerful. He is OUR UNIVERSE V ? https://t.co/wza30BFZc0 — Lovely Jubbly Spear ??????? Taehyung (@spear25012021) September 30, 2021

دخلت تاي وهو يناظر في كام يجنننن جماله مو طبيعي OUR UNIVERSE V pic.twitter.com/1MfClmhWAX — ???? (@sayabtsarmy) September 30, 2021

He broke Twitter with just 8 sec of his angelic deep voice and hot baddasss appearance in MV...The power he hold...

OUR UNIVERSE V

BTS V

KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/vB4tYMKF5o — Alex (@Rose93871606) September 30, 2021

OUR UNIVERSE V

BTS V

KIM TAEHYUNG ? https://t.co/y11qMYStZ3 — 태형아 보라해 (@51zsWKHrTPmaLlc) September 30, 2021

BTS V

OUR UNIVERSE V pic.twitter.com/k90sY1NlAC — 이기다. (@fzz_tae) September 30, 2021

Taehyung soulful velvety vocal

And those s!nful Visual are my favorite part ?#MyUniverse

OUR UNIVERSE V pic.twitter.com/HXnCoTP3n8 — ᵗᵉᵗᵉ smile ♥‿♥₁₁₈✌︎ (@myUniverseTae30) September 30, 2021

Talking about the song, My Universe is a peppy foot-tapping number dedicated to fans of Coldplay and the BTS ARMY. It resonates with the feeling of being one despite belonging to different worlds. It also implies that though the two bands, BTS and Coldplay have been from different time frames, they connect with each other through music. BTS had wanted to collaborate with Coldplay and had voiced out their wish for a long time. Seeing their wish coming true is heartening for BTS ARMY. They are showering the septet with all their love, talking about how happy they are while filming the MV. Also Read - BTS: OMG! Jin has a shark encounter, ARMY reacts

Coming back to V aka Kim Taehyung, the Permission To Dance singer grabbed the attention of the ARMY last evening. He posted a selca (read a selfie) after two years. He was seen posing with a bottle of wine. Also, a new Bangtan episode was dropped yesterday, the behind the scene of BTS filming for their Grammy performance on a helipad in Seoul. Visuals of Kim Taehyung from the BTS of the Grammy Dynamite performance has left the ARMY melting over the adorable goofball. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's candid confession about My Universe with Coldplay, Will Smith confirms open relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and more