A couple of days ago, a new trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman was dropped on the net. And it started a revolution. plays the lead role of the DC superhero aka Bruce Wayne. Now, many had criticised when Warner Bros Studios along with DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions had signed the Twilight actor for the main role. Netizens are still trying to process the fact that Robert Pattinson is playing 'The Batman.' however, the new trailer came as a huge surprise for the DC fans. Robert's Batman has seemingly impressed the netizens. The trailer was pack with some uber-cool action sequences and the aggression of Pattinson' Batman. Fans are praising how well the trailer has been cut. While there are some criticisms as well (essentially by the naysayers of Robert's works) there are also some memes that are going about. Each, as interesting and surprising as the trailer of The Batman and Robert as the main lead in the same. Let's check them out below:

Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson really about to gift us with the best Batman portrayals ever pic.twitter.com/IoYf3qVF2E — Claire M. (@claire__mrcl) October 17, 2021

I made a batman meme pic.twitter.com/Z7qDqXuvb5 — tolkien, but frightening (@tolkienphobia) October 16, 2021

Batman is Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/IzpaCIeMbE — memes (@MemesCentraI) October 8, 2021

Was waiting for the twilight x Batman memes and they do not disappoint!! https://t.co/FTAoUDoVG5 — millennial abuela (@azalia_anani) October 16, 2021

We eatin good pic.twitter.com/PQSSDcEUgD — Sean Morton ➐ (@seany_mcbuckets) October 16, 2021

March literally can’t come soon enough pic.twitter.com/Lg1lLyirju — Shisui シスイ (@ShisuiGamer9_YT) October 16, 2021

Vou voltar a ter hype em filme de herói? Acho que sim pic.twitter.com/oH9puPdM4X — L1QUID (@hs_L1quid) October 16, 2021

I CAN'T STOP WATCHING ITTTTT, MATT REEVES UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT pic.twitter.com/AW6sH787WO — ℳ.▽ ?✂ | ⊃∪∩⪽ era (@daisysblessing) October 16, 2021

showing people The Batman trailer pic.twitter.com/UpCTBffufV — MXN (@mikexnichols) October 16, 2021

Matt Reeves deciding to cast Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe kravitz as catwoman pic.twitter.com/e6pP6GinLr — Haaris (@TrilogyFiIm) October 16, 2021

Talking about The Batman, the neo-noir superhero movie based on DC comics also features Zoe Kravitz, , Paul Dano Jeffrey Wright, , Coin Farrell to name a few. The Batman is scheduled for a 4th March 2022 release.

Meanwhile, earlier when attending an event at the Fandome, Robert Pattinson had opened up on playing Batman. He said that his version of cape crusader for "a bit out of control," while adding, "He doesn't have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear... In other kinds of iterations, he really knows what he's doing, when he's putting on the cowl."

How did you like Monday Memes featuring the cape crusader Batman? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.