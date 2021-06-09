Loki's Tom Hiddleston is a MAJOR Shah Rukh Khan fan like us desi folks, and here's proof – watch video

Loki starring releases in India today. The web series will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from and all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can enjoy it. The actor seems to be a huge fan of in real life. Yes, in fact, he cannot stop associating Shah Rukh with everything connected to India. A video featuring Tom is going viral on social media. The English actor can be seen answering a few questions about India and his connection with the country. Tom is asked to answer everything in one word, so, when he is asked about 'India' and he names Shah Rukh Khan. He is next asked about Bollywood and he asks, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Asha Negi goes wild in the Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer, Samantha Akkineni hikes her fee, teen thriller Cruel Summer launched

When asked about an Indian city and to everyone's surprise Tom Hiddleston, names, "Chennai" and reveals, "My akka lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!" Back in 2012, the actor had expressed his wish to star in a Bollywood movie. And looks like we need a collaboration of SRK and Tom. The official handle of Disney Plus Hotstar India shared the video which is currently going on social media. They captioned the post saying, "Tom Hiddleston’s cheekbones and wit cut sharper than glass and we are here for it! Watch #Loki streaming June 9". Have a dekko at the video below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Anjali Gaikwad on Aditya Narayan's statements and more

Tom Hiddleston’s cheekbones and wit cut sharper than glass and we are here for it! ?? Watch #Loki streaming June 9 pic.twitter.com/FodbnUS61j — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 8, 2021

That's how big Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is. He is one of the global Indian superstars who is loved and admired by one and all across the globe. A lot of people associate Bollywood or the Hindi film industry with Shah Rukh and it is one of the proudest things, don't you think? Also Read - Nayanthara-Prabhudheva, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya and 8 more South couples who have been in live-in relationships – view pics

Meanwhile, talking about Loki, the series also stars , Gugu Mbatha-Raw Wunmi Mosaku to name a few. Created by Michael Waldron. Loki is directed by Kate Herron. The series continues from where he disappeared in the Avengers: Endgame film, after stealing the Tesseract. He is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a time-variant or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has War director Siddharth Aanand's Pathan that also stars .