In a shocking and unforeseen turn of events, news has come that has been involved in a terrible incident on the set of his next movie, Rust. Several reports have claimed that Alec Baldwin had discharged a prop gun while filming that accidentally killed the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins on the sets on the film. It is also said that the director, Jeol Souza, was injured too. The filming was taking place at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production location on the south of Santa Fe. After the incident, Haylna was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque via a chopper. However, she passed away. Joel, on the other hand, was taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe itself. Also Read - From The Hunt for Red October to Patriot Games – revisiting the finest films based on Tom Clancy’s books

Santa Fe's County Sheriff released a statement on the matter that Haylna Hutchins (42), Joel Souza (48) "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor." As of now, no arrests have been made and neither any charges have been filed. The investigation is "open and active," the sheriff's office said. Baldwin's representatives have not yet commented on the matter. Hutchins' demise was confirmed by the county sheriff's office and also International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600. Also Read - Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria slammed over sixth baby post; actor gets back at trolls angrily

John Lindley, the president of the cinematographer guild, said, "We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set." The executive director, Rebecca Shine also added in the statement, "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family." The Sheriff's office said in a statement, "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged." Also Read - Alia Bhatt is a typical Harry Potter fan in THIS special lockdown initiative with Hollywood star Alec Baldwin — watch video

Talking about the movies, Rust, Baldwin also serves as the producer on the film. He plays an infamous outlaw whose teenage grandson is convicted of accidental murder.