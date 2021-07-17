Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS has never met Ed Sheeran despite collaborating on two songs; Did Priyanka Chopra snub Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon for Meghan Markle?

It’s Saturday which means it’s time to relax. And we have got the perfect thing for you. It’s time to look back at the week gone by and know the newsmakers. From breaking her silence on divorcing to BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo 2021 creating a new record, here’s what all happened in Hollywood last week. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Why BTS wanted to name ARMY as 'Bells', Robert Downey Jr to be a part of The Sympathizer's screen adaptation and more

BTS: This is how Jimin's famous word 'LaChiMoLaLa' was coined

If you are Jimin's fan you might know the term 'Lachimolala' which is his creation and often his fans use to describe him. The definition of this word in Urban Dictionary reads, "The best word in the world from now on meaning 'chim-chim' because that HIS word and he may have meant to say carbonara but oh well… he is so cute." While another definition describes, "An attempt to repeat the word carbonara, but having said it incorrectly." This term came to live while playing Chinese Whispers as J-Hope was trying to mouth the word "carbonara" to which Jimin interpreted 'lachimolala'. Isn't that a cool story?

Did snub and at Wimbledon for friend Meghan Markle?

Priyanka Chopra along with a few friends attended the Wimbledon women's finals. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William also attended the finals. However, a video of Priyanka Chopra not clapping during their arrival has gone viral on social media. As they entered, Priyanka got busy adjusting her scarf and talking to the friends whilst the stadium erupted in loud cheer. Many netizens felt that she deliberately ignored them for her friend Meghan Markle who is married to . Priyanka and Meghan are said to be good friends and the desi girl even attended their royal wedding. It was not very long ago that Meghan opened up about facing racism at the hands of the Royal family.

BTS has never met despite collaborating on two songs

K-pop band BTS released their new song Permission To Dance, and it is doing great. The song is cowritten by Ed Sheeran and it is BTS' second collaboration with him after Make It Right. But well, well, did you know that despite collaborating with him twice, BTS has never met the Shape of You singer? The revealed on ’s show, "PTD is a song that will get everybody's heart pumping and dance again. This is actually a gift of Ed Sheeran of course one of our friends... Respect, big love to Ed. We also prepared something called Permission to Dance challenge with YouTube shorts so please stay tuned for more. PTD let's go... We can't believe that we haven't met him yet. This is the second project with him but we never met him yet."

Chrissy Teigen mourns the death of her dog

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that her dog Pippa is no more. She wrote on Instagram, "our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took shit from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Robert Downey Jr to a part of The Sympathizer's screen adaptation

Robert Downey Jr known to be the Iron Man is set to feature in the screen adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer. This Robert Downey Jr's first project after the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.