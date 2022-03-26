We are so glad to have the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite happening as far as Hollywood is concerned. From BTS’ V and Jungkook respond to ARMY’s cheesy pick-up lines, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her desi avatar at pre-Oscars party and more, here’s what all happened in Hollywood last week. Also Read - BTS X Naatu Naatu: Bangtan Boys grooving to Ram Charan-Jr NTR's song from RRR is lit AF – watch

BTS’ V and Jungkook respond to ARMY’s cheesy pick-up lines

Some BTS members had an interaction with ARMY recently. The fans used some cheesy pick-up lines for some of the BTS boys. Sending a marriage proposal for Suga, a fan wrote, “Yoongi marry me.”

Jungkook answered, "Hi, I am Yoongi." One fan asked V, "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?" He responded, "Wow…wow, calm down!!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her desi avatar at pre-Oscars party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made heads turn with her desi avatar at the pre-Oscars party. She was seen in a black saree and looked quite stunning.

BTS member Jin's sister-in-law inadvertently shares pics of her newborn

BTS member Jin's sister-in-law shared pics of her newborn. She didn’t intend to do so. She then asked the BTS ARMY to remove the pictures of her newborn from social media.

BTS’ J-Hope tests COVID positive

BTS member tested positive for COIVID-19 recently. He had a sore throat and decided to get himself tested. Fans are wondering if he will miss out on the Grammys 2022 performance. We wish him a speedy recovery.

supports iHeartRadio Music Awards

In a video, we can see Ben Affleck cheering for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at iHearts Radio Music Awards. She was seen in a green sheer dress. Both often give us couple goals.