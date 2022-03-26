Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS’ V and Jungkook respond to ARMY’s cheesy pick-up lines, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her desi avatar at pre-Oscars party and more

From BTS' V and Jungkook respond to ARMY's cheesy pick-up lines, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her desi avatar at pre-Oscars party and more, here's what all happened in Hollywood last week.