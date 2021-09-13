How BTS' Jimin smartly escaped a mishap during 2019 Melon Music Awards will leave you in awe of the singer – watch video

When it comes to powerful stage performances, Korean boy band BTS is PRO at it. Every time they take over the stage, they make sure to give a performance to be remembered. Leaving the audiences in awe, BTS brings its best and leaves the audiences grooving and how. But when such extraordinary stage performances are planned, there are high chances of mishap. We bring to you one video of BTS member Jimin when he smartly escaped an accident while performing during Melon Music Awards in 2019. Also Read - MTV VMAs 2021: BTS wins Best Group and Best Kpop categories; share adorable messages for ARMY

In a video, we see how Jimin used his presence of mind and escaped a blunder on stage. The members of BTS had to sit on chairs in unison amidst the performance. However, Jimin's chair took a little longer to reach the spot than the others. So instead of falling on the ground, or standing and breaking the performance, he pretended to be sitting. He held himself for a few seconds and left everyone in awe. Watch the video below:

It seems BTS' Jimin has a complicated relationship with chairs. Though, here is managed to escape the mishap, there have been instances when he has actually fallen off the chair. Guess he has to be very careful when he is on the chair or is about the sit on it.

Meanwhile, it is for the third consecutive year that the boy band has managed to with the Group of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards. During the speech, RM thanked the BTS ARMY for all the love. He said, "ARMYs, it’s all possible thanks to you guys. Although we can’t meet in person, we feel your love every minute and second."