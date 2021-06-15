It's official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck indulge in a steamy lip-lock over dinner at Malibu; video goes viral – watch here

The Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez is a lot in the news these days thanks to her love life. Not very long ago she announced that she has broken up her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. They shared a joint statement to announce the same. Soon reports of her rekindling with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck made it to the headlines. It was being reported that the two stars are spending a lot of time together and sparks are once again flying between the two. Well, now it is all official all thanks to their viral kissing video. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Jennifer Aniston's birthday wish for Courteney Cox's daughter, Kourtney Kardashian's bikini swag and more

A video of Jennifer and Ben having a good time in Malibu has surfaced on the internet. In the video we see them indulging in a steamy kissing followed by a tight hug. They appear to be very happy together and full of love. Reportedly, they were at the 50th birthday party of Jennifer's Linda. They were at Nobu in Malibu. Bennifers fans are going crazy over this viral video and are even comparing their energy to that of a similar video from 2001. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom, Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik and 10 more Hollywood couples who got back together after breaking up – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer ?? (@moodof90s)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reportedly in a relationship from 2001 to 2004. They got engaged in 2002 but later split in 2004. After almost 20 years, they have rekindled and are making our hearts flutter with their PDA. Recently, news also had it that Jennifer Lopez is looking for places to change her base to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben Affleck. A source had told E!News "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base." It was also reported that the actress is looking for schools in LA to enroll her two children. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: HYBE’s major update on BTS’ comeback album; Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s LA plans, Quentin Tarantino’s shocker and more

Meanwhile, we also got to see pictures of Ben Affleck bonding with Jennifer Lopez's mother Guadalupe. Reportedly, Guadalupe is pretty thrilled about Jennifer and Ben reuniting.