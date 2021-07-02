Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V reveals why he stopped cooking, Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel's Cindrella teaser gets internet talking and more

Hollywood never stays calm and is ever bustling with great stories. As the day comes to an end today, here's all the information that came in from Hollywood-land. K-pop band BTS is popular across the globe and every thing that they share goes instantly viral. BTS member V recently shared why he has stopped cooking. Further, Camila Cabello and Indina Menzel's Cindrella teaser also released. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto announces pregnancy, Fans trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter and more

Why V stopped cooking?

In a recent cooking session shared by V and Jimin, former revealed that he has stopped cooking now. The reason is pretty relatable. As Jimin stated that V has been cooking a lot of late, the latter stated that he has decided to not cook any more. It is because he once tried to make tomato sauce spaghetti and it did not turn out as he wanted it to be. He also asked all his fans to not try the dish at home. LOL.

Cindrella teaser release

Amazon Prime Video release the teaser trailer of the highly-anticipated film Cindrella starring singer Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. The teaser has received rave reviews on social media and is being widely discussed. The film brings a bold new take on the traditional Disney classic with transgender godmother, coloured princess and other aspects that break stereotypes.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's steamy kiss

Singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised the temperature by a few degrees as they engaged in a steamy liplock in a swimming pool in Turkey.

Amber Heard gives birth to baby girl

Via Instagram, Amber Heard made the announcement of the arrival of her daughter. She wrote, "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Kris Jenner spotted sans makeup

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was clicked without any makeup as she flew into Los Angeles along with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. She was in her most casual avatar and appeared to be a bit drained with all the travel.