BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has grabbed headlines again. ARMY wants him to return to acting again and this time they want him to feature in the South Korean survival drama series Squid Game. That's right. ARMY gets to see BTS V's acting chops in the several episodes of Run BTS every now and then. The My Universe singer has also been a part of the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth back in 2016. ARMY went gaga on seeing their favourite K-pop idol and the Most Handsome Man's top contender acting on TV screens. Now, K-Drama fans are growing these days. And Squid Game is one popular series that has been growing on the audience all over the world. Talking about the Netflix drama series which is a huge hype as of now follows Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-Joon and tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a ₩45.6 billion (US$38.7 million) prize. The series has received rave reviews. It is the first SK drama series to have gained the top spot in the US streaming service. Also Read - BTS In the Soop 2: Jin, Jungkook, Taehyung and other members' pictures will leave you impatient for October 15, ARMY!

And hence, ARMY has got to work. They have been editing pictures of Taehyung in a similar greenish tracksuit outfit. Taehyung wore the green tracksuit in a Run BTS episode featuring the boys playing table Tennis with Gold Medalist. Check out the tweets of BTS ARMY and also their creativity here: Also Read - BTS: ARMY trends PROTECT JUNGKOOK following reports of his resignation from his brother's firm over backdoor advertising accusation — read deets

if taehyung played squid game pic.twitter.com/fJE1NzKz30 — soya♥︎ (@teteughh) September 23, 2021

Squid Game Player No. 095, Kim Taehyung. pic.twitter.com/Ko6dUAFYQB — lomi (@kooklvrss) September 25, 2021

Due to popular Netflix series,squid game,the fans also make a version of taehyung which went viral&become the most talked about,it trended on nate,#18 talkers' choice real time and #11 under nate entertainment with 36K views. It also went viral on tiktok with 29.7M views&5M likes pic.twitter.com/VOT1lew1KZ — ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) September 27, 2021

Talking about acting again, back in May this year, in an interview with Rolling Stones, BTS V was asked about the same. He had said, "It’s something that I’m thinking about after I turn 30." Taehyung will turn 26 this year. Guess what ARMY? You'd probably have to wait a couple more years to see him acting. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the acting that he does in skits and more in Run BTS episodes.