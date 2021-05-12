BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we think even the HYUNGS would be inspired

Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS, one of the most loved Korean pop boy bands in the world. Also known as the Golden Maknae, Jungkook is fiercely competitive, focused, and dedicated towards everything he picks up. He loves music and that can be seen in the way he performs each song. Don’t be fooled by his cuteness, Jeon Jungkook is pretty serious when it comes to work. His passion for music and music-making is what makes him everyone’s favourite. In fact, his motto in life is something that would inspire other members of BTS and all his ARMY as well. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Net worth of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills

Jungkook swears by one motto in life, and it is, “It would be better to die than to live without passion.” Yes, such a serious motto, don’t you think? If you wondered that Jungkook, being the youngest would be the most lost or confused member in BTS, then you have been proved wrong just now! If you ever see Run BTS, you’d understand that behind this young cute guy is a lad who is pretty serious about his career as a singer. Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s bathtub photoshoot is DAMN HOT – view pics

However, that was not so when Kookie aka Bunny of BTS ARMY was a child. When he was way younger, Jungkook wanted to become a badminton player. An athlete, well, that says a lot about his discipline in real life. Also Read - BTS: Did you know band member Jimin has a lucky charm? – deets inside

“It’s sometimes just unbelievable,” Jungkook had earlier said in an interview when asked about his thoughts of being a part of BTS. He has ARMY to thank for showering BTS with so much love. He had added, “Partially maybe it was a bit of luck. But we do our best and keep working no matter what. The fans supported us so much, they love us. We’d like to go higher from here.” What do you have to say about Jungkook’s motto? It’s pretty amazing to see young hearts seriously encouraging everyone around to follow their passion.

