BTS' Butter tops Billboards Hot 100 chart for 6th time in a row and here's how RM, Suga, J-Hope and ARMY reacted

BTS has topped the Billboards Hot 100 charts yet again. This is the 6th time in a row that the septet's single has topped the charts. Billboards tweeted the Hot 100 chart list a couple of hours ago and the ARMY is having a meltdown. Butter beat the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's good 4 u, Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, Dupa Lipa and DaBaby's Levitating and more to grabbed the top spot this week. Well, this is really huge for BTS but not unexpected. The peppy summer track by the septet is their second all English song. First things first have a look at the tweet by Billboards below: Also Read - BTS weekly news wrap: The K-Pop band's Indian interview, Butter topping Billboards and Oricon charts, McDonalds meal and more
Big Hit tweeted out celebrating the same and thanked ARMY for their love and support. Big Hit, now recognized as HYBE, tweeted out saying, "billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6. We are writing history together with ARMYs. #BTS_Butter. Thank you for your endless love for 6 weeks! look at it. We're making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY. We Purple You. #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us." Here's their tweet:
Now, BTS' leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon reacted to the history that they are creating. He expressed his feelings on Weverse saying, This is crazy. You all, PT is even better. Please give it lots of attention. Thank you." Here's his reaction:
Suga aka Min Yoongi also expressed his happiness saying, "6 weeks... are we really going to have baton touch with PTD..? Is this real life..? I'm not dreaming am I..? Thank you so much..." Here's his Weverse update:
J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok shared a picture post and captioned it saying, "6 weeks,,,, is this real,,,? What.. is,, happening!!!!!!!!" Have a dekko at it here:
Talking about ARMY's reaction to BTS' Butter topping Billboards Hot 100 charts, they are going crazyyyy. All of them are in a celebratory mood and why not. The boys are creating history. Have a dekko at their reaction below:
Proud moment for the ARMY for sure!
