BTS are a global icon in the music world. They debuted in 2013 under the label of HYBE formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. They have been steadily achieving success as K-pop idols in the pop music world. And of course, they have got ARMY backing them up. BTS' music is ruling the roost right now and hence, their global success has always poised one question: Who will BTS collaborate next with? Collaborations are quite popular in the music world and BTS themselves have worked with , Halsey, Steve Aoki, Lil Nas X, and more. And now, ARMY along with other pop music lovers are looking forward to more BTS collaborations. BTS, themselves have previously named several artists whom they would love to collaborate with. So, here we are with a poll asking which of the following BTS X celeb collaboration, are you rooting for or more excited about?

Jennifer Lopez recently made a mash-up of BTS' Permission To Dance and Cambia El Paso. When JLo had dropped a teaser about the same, ARMY had had a meltdown. Well, it wasn't really a proper collaboration. So, here we are asking for the same on ARMY's behalf.

Selena Gomez previously collaborated with BLACKPINK for Ice Cream. And she has been vocal about her fondness for BTS and their music too. And ARMY would be more than happy if they collaborate, won't you army?

BTS loves Ariana Grande and her music. They even attended her concert once and posed alongside her backstage. Their picture had sparked off collaboration rumours back then. Both are big names in the pop arena and fans would be super stoked if they get a collab.

Though they both now belong to the same parent label, HYBE, it would be really interesting to see them work together on music. What say, ARMY?

Armaan Malik is a self-proclaimed fan of BTS. Armaan has previously collaborated with singer/songwriter Eric Nam for Echo. And his fans would be super happy if he collaborates with BTS.

So ARMY, which collaboration are you most excited for? Vote below: