BTS: 5 songs by the septet that'll throw your Monday blues out of the window

Hola ARMY, Monday is here. And if you are feeling down or low for some reason, we are here with 5 BTS songs that'll cheer you up and get you going. So, without further ado, let's give your Monday and the week, a SUPER kickstart with these BTS songs:

We are Bulletproof: The Eternals

Let's start with We are Bulletproof: The Eternals. The song talks about BTS' journey, how they conquered the world with their music. It talks bout BTS' rise to fame. Resonate and feel their energy and whack them Monday blues out of the window. The music is so good that it gives you the feeling of "nothing can bog me down!" Listen to BTS' We are Bulletproof: The Eternals here:

Idol

Idol is the lead single of BTS' third compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. It talks about loving oneself and never giving up. Let the world point things, just keep going, keep loving yourself. Now, isn't that an amazing way to start your week?

Ddaeng

Ddaeng is the perfect answer to all you haters. Ddaeng is a song by RM, Suga and J-Hope, the rap line of BTS. It is a diss track against all the critics. If you feel the pressure of Monday, it's just the negativity inside your tying to bog you down, Ddaeng it and get going. Listen to this amazing track here:

Jump

Jump is a BTS the ninth track from their second mini-album, Skool Luv Affair. This high-on energy number is all about being a go-getter in life. So, shed all your inhibitions, insecurities and negativity and just Jump to BTS's Jump.

Permission To Dance

Last but not the least, Permission To Dance. We had to include this peppy track that encourages you to just keep the vibe right and dance to the music of life. This BTS X Ed Sheeran collaboration is going places and being loved by peeps across the globe. Dance your way into the week with Permission To Dance. Oh, btw, did you take up the PTD challenge yet? Watch the video and vibe high with BTS:

