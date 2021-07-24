BTS: From Jimin putting 33 sticks of Butter in a bowl to V fitting 35 Tiny Tan figurines in his pants, the septet's appearance on Jimmy Fallon is entertaining and HILARIOUS – watch video

Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS made yet another appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The boys had made an appearance just a couple of days ago to promote the release of Butter CD and Permission To Dance. BTS's Jungkook, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope had answered some fun questions and addressed certain rumours about them in their last appearance. And now, the boys in their latest appearance played a fun game with Jimmy Fallon, Will It Fit? For those not in the know, the game consists of one question and a challenge. The contestant has to first answer a question in Yes or No and then prove it as a challenge. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Dwayne Johnson exits Fast and Furious franchise; BTS’ historical Billboard achievement, Timothée Chalamet dances to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke

BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook participated in the fun-filled games that we are sure, ARMY would enjoy the most. The first to take up the challenge was Jimin. He was asked whether he could fit 33 sticks of butter in a fishbowl. He did not just say yes, but also proved by putting 33 butter sticks in the fishbowl. Next to go was J-Hope. The Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker was asked whether he could fit 91 ping pong balls in a Christmas stocking. And fit it, he did. He goofed up in between by accidentally letting the container of balls fall. But the boys helped him up, like always. Next to go was RM who was made to wear 6 shirts on top of each other. Also Read - BTS to perform Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and special cover for BBC Radio 1 broadcast next week

Jungkook went next and was asked if he could fit 1o scoops of ice cream in a taco shell. And he not just fit 10 scoops of different flavours but also munched on it right after. Suga went next and he was asked whether he could fit 81 candles on a small cupcake. And he did! The boys helped him as well but 81 candles did fit on the short cupcake. V went next and was asked to fit 35 Tiny Tan figurines in his pants. He did fit 35 figurines with the help of the boys. Jin went next and was asked whether he could fit 19 bananas in a fanny pack. And worldwide handsome Jin found a way to fit the bananas in the fanny pack. Also Read - BTS: From his fight with V to sleeping for only 2 hours a day, 6 things you probably didn’t know about Jimin

Last but not the least, the boys as a team were asked whether Jimmy, the host, could fit into a washing machine filled with nachos cheese. The boys voted yes. And did Jimmy fit into a washing machine filled with nachos cheese? Find out in the video below: