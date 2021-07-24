BTS: From Jimin putting 33 sticks of Butter in a bowl to V fitting 35 Tiny Tan figurines in his pants, the septet's appearance on Jimmy Fallon is entertaining and HILARIOUS – watch video

BTS' RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga in their latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon played a fun game with the host, Will It Fit? Check out the entertaining and hilarious video here: