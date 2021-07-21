BTS: When Jungkook got pranked by his hyungs on his 16th birthday and couldn't stop crying – watch video

Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook of BTS had joined the boy band and Hybe (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) as a trainee quite early on in his life. He has practically grown up with the boys who he calls hyungs. Now, we chanced upon a video of Jungkook's 16th birthday (Jungkook celebrates his birthday on 1st September) and how his hyungs had pranked him, leaving him in tears. Also Read - BTS: ‘Ek ghanta ho gaya,’ – When V was roasted by an Indian for taking ‘too long to pose’ in front of the Eiffel Tower – see video

So, BTS has this tradition of celebrating birthdays together. And on the Euphoria hitmakers' 16th birthday, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung pranked him big time. It so happened that they pretended to be very miffed with Jungkook. RM shouldered the whole act and pretended to scold Jungkook. Suga, who had gone to pick a cake for the birthday boy, made his entry, and the boys broke into a birthday song, shocking and leaving Jungkook very emotional. Now, those who know JK know that he can easily break down into tears, as his hyungs say. And that's, what happened. The Airplane pt. 2 singer, unable to hold back his tears, broke down. The boys gave him birthday bumps and wished him. Have a dekko at the video here:



Earlier this year, Jungkook had opened up on how it has been living with BTS and essentially grow up with them. He had told Rolling Stones, “I started my trainee years when I was growing up, and one thing I think is a real blessing for me is I got to meet these wonderful, nice, good six members. I think, I [have] matured into a really good person, [a person] that can be loved by a lot of people. I’m really grateful for the fact that other members, the older members, have given me a lot of feedback, positive or negative. I’m really grateful to have met them.”