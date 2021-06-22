Throwback: When BTS' V revealed how one of his 'friends' bullied him out of jealousy – deets inside

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan today has become a global name. Recognized as one of the leading K-pop artists on the international scale, they for real are young adults just like every one of us. Belonging to humble backgrounds, the boys scaled heights purely on their hard work and talent. BTS' latest summer pop single, Butter has been topping the Billboards Hot 100 charts four times in a row now and it's been a bumpy ride for them to be where they are now. Time and again, in their Vlive or Weverse live sessions, the boys share some deets of their lives which no one knows. There have been times when BTS have bared their heart and soul in their live sessions with the ARMY. And there's one such session wherein, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung had shared how he was once bullied by his 'friend'. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook called Jin 'old' and the latter showed his energetic side to prove him wrong – watch video

During one live broadcast, the Winter Bear singer had revealed when he was in his elementary school, his friend had invited him for his birthday party once but gave him the wrong location. He waited at the said location for hours but nobody turned up. He eventually got to know the real location. He reached the venue wished the birthday boy, gave him the gift and left the place. He was very upset and recalled crying on his way home. Taehyung revealed that he later got to know that his friend was very jealous of him. He added that two years down the line from the incident, his friend apologized to him. Though the incident happened years ago, we are sure, ARMY would be crying their eyes out over poor little TaeTae and sending him all their love. Also Read - BTS: ARMY rejoices as Butter stays on top spot of Billboard Hot 100 for fourth consecutive week; hail Suga for THIS reason

"I didn’t know where to go, so I waited outside for three hours with the gift certificate while trying to figure out where I should go. I went there and gave him the present, and I said, ‘It’s time for me to go home now, so I’m going to leave.’ and left. I remember crying so hard as I walked home," BTS' V revealed during the broadcast. Also Read - BTS: From Suga’s university visit to Jin’s hanbok, 6 mysteries of the K-Pop band that have been solved

"It was actually revealed later that he was extremely jealous of me. After some time had passed, he confessed that he was jealous because I got along so well with our friends. Honestly, it was something that happened in elementary school, and we were still young. He sincerely apologized to me around two years later. We had been awkward for a while because of that incident, but because he apologized sincerely to me, I thanked him." Taehyung added.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.