BTS: 'She did things that were unacceptable,' RM spills the beans on his break-up with an ex-girlfriend – watch video

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan have kept their relationships a secret and away from all the limelight. You would see BTS talking about various things, right from mental health, their music, their struggles, dreams. However, the boys keep away from personal questions. They are known to dodge the questions around relationships with funny and witty answers. But there were times when the boys spilt the beans on dating and their ideal girl. So, here's a time when RM featured on one of the variety shows and opened up on his break-up. BTS' leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon was in a relationship a couple of years ago which ended on a sad note.

In 2015, when RM made an appearance on Problematic Men, a Korean TV show and revealed that his girlfriend did things that were unacceptable and before his pure feelings for her turned bad, they both ended their relationship. "There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can't really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn't match well in that process," RM said on the show.

He added, "She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn't a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things." RM has always been articulated in his responses being the leader of a seven-member boy band, however, seeing him open up like this is truly interesting.

Meanwhile, BTS are currently enjoying the success of their latest single, Butter which recently topped the Billboards Hot 100 for the fourth time consecutively. The boys have been working very hard what with Muster 2021, various TV show appearances and more.