BTS: When RM aka God of Destruction ripped Jungkook's shirt during a performance and the latter found it 'too sexual' – watch VIDEO

Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS is a global phenomenon right now. They are not just winning hearts with their music but also with their goofy antics. And it's too endearing to handle. For those who are new to BTS, it is a septet that includes RM, the leader aka Kim Namjoon, worldwide handsome Jin aka Kim Seokjin, one of the fastest rappers Suga aka Min Yoongi, everybody's hope J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, baby Mochi Jimin aka Park Jimin, the most Handsome man V aka Kim Taehyung and golden maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. While these adjectives make them look really cool (they are) sometimes, these boys are crazy and cute that you'd keep gushing over their antics. Now, there's a video that we came across and thought of sharing with y'all. In which we see the boys viewing their performance on the monitor. And it's a laugh riot because of one incident, all thanks to RM and Jungkook.

It so happened that during a performance, RM had to pull Jungkook's shirt. And pull, he did, however, what seemed to have been a planned choreography, turned into a memorable moment for both of them which the boys (all) laughed about later. RM is fondly known as God of Destruction amongst ARMY. It is so because whatever he touches, he breaks it without intending to do so. And now, RM ripping Jungkook's shirt is another addition to that. So, the boys were looking at their performance backstage when Jin asked Jungkook how his shirt came loose. Jungkook revealed that RM ripped it. J-Hope thought it was a planned move, but RM revealed that he was going for the collar, but it got ripped. Jungkook took a jibe at him saying, that he just pulled and then ripped it apart. Jungkook recalled getting flustered after the incident. He said that he couldn't stop smiling while singing. And when the moment came on screen, the boys had a hearty laugh.

RM tried to defend himself saying, that ripping Jungkook's shirt made the Golden maknae look really sexy. Though he apologised, he called it a legendary scene. Jungkook added that he couldn't stop laughing after the incident despite being on stage and in the middle of the performance. As they continued to view their performance, Jungkook thought that the incident was too sexual, but RM assured him that it was just right. RM tried to cheer Jungkook up and said that he helped him create a legendary moment. Watch the video below:

Jungkook, we think you looked SEXY!