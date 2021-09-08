BTS: List of musical instruments Kim Tae-hyung aka V can play proves that he is a multi-talented star

K-pop band BTS is one of the most followed and appreciated bands all over the globe. It's members Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope are admired by all. These guys are highly talented as they write, sing, rap and even pull off very difficult choreographies in their songs. Among all, it seems V is pretty multi-talented. The star does not just sing and dance, but also knows to play many musical instruments. Also Read - BTS: ARMY tried to spook Jungkook, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin, RM and Jin during their Vlive sessions and here's how they reacted

Kim Tae-hyung aka V was a saxophonist before he joined the band. In an interview with , V once confessed that had he not been a part of the band as a singer, he would be playing saxophonist. Later, during the release of Be (Deluxe Edition), BTS members got to do their rooms and fan could see a Violin in V's room. He spoke about the same to Weverse Magazine and had said, ""I ended up choosing the violin because I learned how to play it but also because I enjoy classical and jazz." Later a video of V playing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on violin and J-Hope laughing hard had also made it to the internet.

During Bangtan Bombs and other videos, V has also been captured playing piano. Plus, Suga had once revealed that V is also learning Trumpet. WOW! Didn't we say V is supremely multi-talented. He sure seems to be someone who always has the urge to learn something new.

Meanwhile, here's the video of V playing Twinkle Twinkle on Violin.