BTS' Rm aka Kim Namjoon often takes his time out and responds to ARMY on Weverse. And that's what happened last evening too. RM was on an answering spree to ARMY's comments and posts on Weverse. And he had the coolest reaction to an ARMY's post saying even when she didn't have a boyfriend, her family believed Jimin to be her boyfriend. Known for his minimalistic reactions, the Dynamite rapper commented "Wow!" on his post. The ARMY goofed up and said girlfriend instead of a boyfriend. ARMY had come to her rescue. When an ARMY posted that she doesn't need a boyfriend as she has RM, the BTS leader replied calling it "poetry of the day."

He was asked what does he wants to wear for Halloween to which the Ddaeng hitmaker said he wanted to be a "baby shark." When asked to share a TMI for the day, Namjoonie said, "I had brown sugar bubble tea today." ARMY doesn't leave a chance to flirt with the leader of BTS. One of the ARMY posted saying that he got Newton wrong. She said, "Namjoon, you got Newton wrong. Newton said that everything pulls each other. I am only attracted to you." Namjoon would surely have been surprised because he replied saying, "I can't believe I got Newton wrong."

An ARMY revealed that she almost died when she tried to bleach her hair green like Jungkook. Namjoon replied saying that he won't do that. Namjoon also praised Hobi's coffee. He called it Zohnmat meaning f***ing/ freaking delicious. An ARMY said that he/she wanted to learn driving but was scared. Now, for the uninitiated, the Ugh hitmaker said that even he is yet to learn driving. However, he didn't know when he'll be taking driving lessons. "I really need to learn, but when... dear heavenly heaven..."

Last evening, BTS in the Soop 2's new episode had dropped. RM's video where he played with Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook's Doberman dog Bam went viral. RM enjoyed playing with Bam and shared that he wanted to play with him again. He also revealed that he never sleeps with his shirt on. Check out a compile of his reactions and more here: