BTS continues to win hearts with their music and their adorable goofiness. For those not in the know, BTS (Bangtan Soneyeodan) consists of seven members, that is, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). Together they make for one of the coolest boy bands in the world. They share an amazing bond with each other and love to pull each others' legs while taking care of each other. And that's what happened even now. RM, the leader of BTS took a jibe at his fellow members by setting the boys' meme-worthy pictures on the phone wallpaper. It seems Namjoon took some time out and specially searched for meme-worthy pictures of the boys, including himself. For the unversed, BTS is the brand ambassador of Samsung and they recently the BTS edition of phone range across the globe.

ARMY shared the pictures of the same on BTS' official Twitter handle. And they are so funny that ARMY is having a laugh riot on Twitter as you read this. Nobody can believe that RM did it to the boys. He shared two tweets with the boys' solo photos as the wallpapers. The first tweet was captioned, as "BTS edition.." The caption of the second tweet read, "By popular demand.. -남준- (Namjoon)." Have a dekko at RM's tweets here:

Now have a dekko at ARMY's reaction to the same here:

Meanwhile, BTS is stealing hearts with their music Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance. Butter is continuing to win hearts and has been a part of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks now. They have been giving out interviews too wherein they have been speaking their heart out about wanting to meet ARMY and more.

Namjoon, better wish the boys don't get back to you for this. Teehee. It's funny though.