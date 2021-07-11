BTS: When Jungkook SHUT DOWN critics who thought the vocal line was substandard – watch AMAZING video

BTS has struggled a lot to reach on the global stage. They faced a lot of criticisms. People would slam their music or their looks (Heavens sake, they were just kids). And it so happened that the critics once considered BTS' vocal line to be not up to the mark. For those not in the know, the vocal line of BTS consists of – Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. To prove them wrong, in 2016, Jungkook went out of his way and appeared in singing competition, King of the Masked Singer. He wanted to break the stereotype that BTS had been facing for the past 3 years (since their debut in 2013). Also Read - BTS: Jungkook gets his revenge from Suga who once stole his underwear – watch hilarious videos

He not only addressed the criticism but also shut their opinions by giving a flawless performance. Talking about the judgements, Jungkook said, "Yes, when we debuted, we were told that BTS was good at rapping but weak in vocals. We heard a lot about that." He went on to add that he hopes to break the stereotype and that the vocal line of BTS would thereafter get their due recongnition. "So from now on, we wanted to show more of our vocals too. That's how I decided to come on this show. I hope people recognize there are singers like us," the Euphoria singer said on the show. He then went on to perform with a mask. His powerful vocals won over the everyone's hearts. Have a dekko at JK being swooning the audience and everyone on the show with his amazing performance here:

Currently, BTS is ruling the pop music area across the globe. They have been topping the music charts in various countries and across various streaming platforms. They recently dropped their third all-English single, Permission To Dance for which they collaborated with English-singer songwriter, for the second time. In May, they had dropped their second all-English song, Butter, which topped Billboard Hot 100 charts, six times in a row. Their first all-English single was Dynamite which broke several records as well.

