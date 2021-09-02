The thing that you, ARMY, loves the most, to watch BTS in their element while they are holidaying. BTS recently announced BTS in the Soop season 2. Yes, you read that right, In The Soop is a travel reality show which features BTS boys, that is, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jhope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook enjoying themselves. ARMY has been suspecting about the second season after the official handle of In The Soop had tweeted out a note and tagged BTS into it. Moreover, BTS members themselves have been dropping the hint about season 2. Jimin in his VLive live session has said that ARMY would be getting a surprise about what they are shooting in the coming 2 or 3 months. Even RM had posted pictures about the summer that was and it included pictures of scenic locations. The second season of BTS In the Soop will release in October, the official handle announced a couple of hours ago. And ARMY is going gag over the same. First things first, check out Jimin and RM's posts here: Also Read - BTS: Fans trends WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG after V faces ire from some for not wishing Jungkook on social media on his birthday — read tweets
Also Read - BTS Poll: V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, RM - ARMY, which of the Bangtan boys do you think is most stylish? VOTE NOW
Ever since it was announced that BTS In the Soop 2 is coming out, ARMY is going gaga over the same. They cannot wait to get to listen to the In the Soop's OST again and watch Jin fishing or Taehyung boating and more. Check out BTS ARMY' reaction when it was officially announced that season 2 of BTS In the Soop will come out in October here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's shower routine revealed, Britney Spears' shocking claims about her dad and more
Talking about BTS in the Soop 2, just like the first season, ARMY will have to purchase the streaming rights of the videos from Weverse Shop.
