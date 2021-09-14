Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS has received one of the prestigious honours of being a South Korea resident. They have been elected as the presidential envoys for future generations and cultures. BTS has been provided with the certificate of the same along with the Republic of Korea diplomatic passport and a fountain pen each. The ceremony took place at the Blue House a couple of hours ago and BTS, that is, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) walked in with President Moon Jae-in. Before the septet received their certificates from the president, they were greeted with a fist bump. They received their certificates, passport and the pen along with another first bump in the order mentioned above.
For those not in the know, the diplomatic passport is given to the non-government officials of South Korea, who have made significant contributions to the country. It is said that the passport is given to only those who are below 30-35 years. The perks of the passport, it seems, will allow BTS to travel 100 plus countries without a visa. Apart from this amazing feat, BTS will accompany South Korean president Moon Jae-in to the 76th UN General Assembly that will be held later this month. The septet will attend the "SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Moment" on 20th September, where they will deliver a speech. Moreover, Big Hit Music released a statement saying that the staff and the BTS boys have been fully vaccinated ahead of their overseas schedule and the UN Assembly. "Vaccinations were carried out ahead of our special promotional activities and overseas schedules. We are preparing for new schedules and types of performances. When the plans are confirmed, we will share a separate announcement," the statement read.
Check out the videos of the ceremony below:
Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is going gaga over the same and are trending the boys with the phrase 'so proud'. It is indeed a proud moment of the ARMY and BTS too. Check out the tweets here:
