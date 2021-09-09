A couple of days ago, three-time Grammy winner, Megan Thee Stallion, had dropped the remix version of BTS' Butter. The song was well-received by the BTS ARMY. So much so that it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart just the other day. And now, as a surprise and thanks to Megan for the ButterTheeRemix, 3J's of BTS, that is, J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin, aka Park Jimin and Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook, have grooved to Megan's verse from the song. And it's so lit. J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook steal the show with their power moves. Just a couple of minutes ago, BTS dropped the video on their YouTube channel. And since ARMY is going gaga over the same. Also Read - BTS POLL: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, J-Hope – ARMY, who is your bias wrecker? Vote now

Talking about the Butter Remix ft. Megan, the singer had dropped her version of Butter amidst a legal dispute with her talent management company. As per a report in Variety, Megan accused the record label 1501 Certified Entertainment of stalling the release of the remix version of Butter. In her plea, she had cited that if the release of her remix version was to be missed, it could cause serious and irreparable damage to her career. "The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up-and-coming artist," her filing had read, ANI quoted.

The judge had ruled in favour of Megan saying, that she was clear to release her song. Meanwhile, talking about Butter topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it's the 10th time the song grabbed the top position. The septet's original version stayed atop the chart for 9 weeks, much to the surprise of the BTS members. After the chart was released, Suga aka Min Yoongi took to Weverse to express his delight. He wrote, "I woke up... and found this surprise gift... ARMY, is this possible..? Thank you so much and I love you ㅠㅠ." Check it out below: