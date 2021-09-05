BTS ARMY is celebrating VMin day aka Taehyung and Jimin's day today. For the unversed, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin aka Park Jimin were born in 1995. And today happened to be 9/5 (month/year) and ARMY has picked this day as Vmin day to celebrate their friendship and their bond. In fact, as you read this, they have been busy celebrating the day on Twitter. BTS army has been sharing a lot of pictures, videos and quotes featuring Jimin and V. And our hearts are full looking at the videos and pictures of Taehyung and Jimin. ARMY is sharing hashtags #95zisLove and #95zday along with VMin, stanning their friendship and the 95-liner duo from BTS. Check out ARMY's happiness featuring Taetae bear and Chim chim here: Also Read - VERDICT OUT! BTS ARMY loves Jungkook in THIS hair colour – Find out poll results
It won't be wrong to say that, Jimin and Taehyung have grown together. Initially, they both would fight a lot. Jimin once revealed that he was very anxious as he was the last member to join BTS. Due to anxiety, Jimin revealed, he would lash out due at his fellow members which led to fights. He shared that it was Taehyung who made him see the error of his ways and since then the two have been best of friends. Also Read - BTS: OMG! The boys will soon have a collab with hip-hop producer TM88? Here’s what we know
Taehyung considers Jimin as his best friend. He even wrote a letter to him during a task in one of the Run BTS episodes that made both emotional. In his letter, V had said, " You (Jimin) care about me and have me in your thoughts. You work hard for me and you understand me. You listen to my concerns and like me even though I am lacking. Let's walk on a road with happiness. I love you buddy." Also Read - BTS’ Jimin REACTS to Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter remix TikTok and its too cute to handle!
Fun fact for baby ARMY (read new ARMY):
Jimin was born on 13 October 1995 while V was born on 30 December 1995. They both are a part of the vocal, dance and maknae line of BTS. they both love black colour. They both went to the same school. Once Jimin also revealed that in school, V was very popular and he would ask people to not trouble him (Jimin
