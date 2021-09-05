BTS ARMY is celebrating VMin day aka Taehyung and Jimin's day today. For the unversed, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin aka Park Jimin were born in 1995. And today happened to be 9/5 (month/year) and ARMY has picked this day as Vmin day to celebrate their friendship and their bond. In fact, as you read this, they have been busy celebrating the day on Twitter. BTS army has been sharing a lot of pictures, videos and quotes featuring Jimin and V. And our hearts are full looking at the videos and pictures of Taehyung and Jimin. ARMY is sharing hashtags #95zisLove and #95zday along with VMin, stanning their friendship and the 95-liner duo from BTS. Check out ARMY's happiness featuring Taetae bear and Chim chim here: Also Read - VERDICT OUT! BTS ARMY loves Jungkook in THIS hair colour – Find out poll results

This is one of my favourite vmin moments from BTS Bon voyage. Happy #95zday! Post your favourite #vmin moment below in the comment ? #95zisLove pic.twitter.com/RyAuLAyzyv — ???? (@Tinaloves_jimin) September 5, 2021

this warms my heart vmin soulmates?pic.twitter.com/Dn1FKd6VCc — amee⁷ tete deprived (@pxtkook) September 5, 2021

Vmin day y'all ? pic.twitter.com/DbINBwtdhL — PAVANI ⁷ misses anagha (@bangtanschibu) September 5, 2021

VMIN, the kind of friendship we all want to have. ☹ pic.twitter.com/OoFx8YKSma — ꪑꪊᦓꪖ⁷ (@BTS_Enchantix) September 5, 2021

happy vmin day<3333 pic.twitter.com/sagghFe4RM — jks chicken supplier (@borhapblues) September 5, 2021

amandoli moltissimo buon vmin day ? pic.twitter.com/0NSisAqvml — vale⁷ (@ricochest) September 5, 2021

Someone said that Taehyungie was supposed to be born in 1996, but Jimin's red string was keep pulling him back to be born in the last hours of December 1995 and to be with him.

vmin soulmate?❤️ pic.twitter.com/l8zAKbTkJy — ًPanda Kim⁷ (@_kimmypanda) September 5, 2021

to celebrate vmin day shall we bring up the most questionable thing they have done pic.twitter.com/2MoWqaYnz1 — sabrina⁷₁₃ (@VMlNSEUPHORIA) September 5, 2021

them in every waking hour every single day this is peak vmin pic.twitter.com/Nkb3uyXJNU — deva misses tae (95z DAY) (@fallingcalamity) September 5, 2021

bringing this back happy vmin day!!!! pic.twitter.com/yU6aaTdMZl — D? (@d_heyyyyyy) September 5, 2021

soulmates in all universes. Time and circumstance really are an illusion when you are with someone you cherish ❤️#vmin#Happy95zDay https://t.co/9sobjGoPeP — excuuuse mee~ (@LovelyAnpanman1) September 5, 2021

happy vmin day ෆ╹ .̮ ╹ෆ https://t.co/L5R09bvANi — alyzza kareen gail (@alyzzakareenll) September 5, 2021

obsessed with cotton candy vmin pic.twitter.com/GXnXkYfSZ9 — sasha⁷ ?? ˎˊ˗ (@jiminisparkles) September 5, 2021

it's vmin day cause it's 9/5 today pic.twitter.com/cHYazWNViz — sae⁷ taehyung misser (@ihskaas) September 5, 2021

What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories.?‍❤️‍?❣️

Happy 95z Day ??Vmin My Favourite Soulmate duo??@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OsRn6y8cdT — ??????? ʰⁱˡˡˢ ❣︎⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷♭ʊ††℮ґ ґ℮мїx ? (@YoonkookV3) September 5, 2021

what's a soulmate? It's like a best friend but more It's the one person in the world that knows u better than anyone else, it's someone who makes u a better person. No, actually they dont make you a better person.. you do that to yourself..because they inspire u.. happy vmin day! pic.twitter.com/DddX4rjT0k — bajang?? (@Jazmin58167090) September 5, 2021

It won't be wrong to say that, Jimin and Taehyung have grown together. Initially, they both would fight a lot. Jimin once revealed that he was very anxious as he was the last member to join BTS. Due to anxiety, Jimin revealed, he would lash out due at his fellow members which led to fights. He shared that it was Taehyung who made him see the error of his ways and since then the two have been best of friends.

Taehyung considers Jimin as his best friend. He even wrote a letter to him during a task in one of the Run BTS episodes that made both emotional. In his letter, V had said, " You (Jimin) care about me and have me in your thoughts. You work hard for me and you understand me. You listen to my concerns and like me even though I am lacking. Let's walk on a road with happiness. I love you buddy."

Fun fact for baby ARMY (read new ARMY):

Jimin was born on 13 October 1995 while V was born on 30 December 1995. They both are a part of the vocal, dance and maknae line of BTS. they both love black colour. They both went to the same school. Once Jimin also revealed that in school, V was very popular and he would ask people to not trouble him (Jimin