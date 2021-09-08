BTS boys are going places. They slowly and gradually took over the music arena. Apart from ruling the hearts of ARMYs with their music and their goofiness, BTS is also spreading their charm and culture. They have been inspiring youngsters in pursuing their dreams and following their passion. They have reached the height of success that one of the band members Jin, aka Kim Seokjin got mentioned in the learning curriculum of BBC Learning English. Yes, you read that right. While talking about the head idioms, Seokjin was mentioned in the post of BBCLE. Also Read - Meet Trisha Krishnan's craziest fan on Twitter!

"Seokjin is head over heels in love with Beth. He absolutely adores her." read the idiom and ARMY is going gaga over the same. While some of the ARMYs have shared a gif of Jin which are quite funny, some of the ARMYs, especially Jin biases have declared that they now go by the name of Beth. Teehee, BTS ARMY is very very cute. Check out BBC Learning English's Twitter post here:

Now, check out ARMY's reaction to BBCLE's inclusion of Jin in their curriculum here:

Casually my name is beth now pic.twitter.com/snVUr3H0vg — Seokjin's wife (real)⁷ (@WhoreforSeokjin) August 25, 2021

I'm head over heels for SeokJin... but seokjin is head over heels with Beth... nao what is happening here?#金硕珍 #ソクジン #김석진 #SEOKJIN — Vero ? ☾ ⁹² (@Vero_ksj92) August 25, 2021

I am beth ? and seokjin is head over heels for me ? — SEOKJINIE ¹ ❤ (@seokjinemyangel) August 25, 2021

changing my name to beth...? — Not Now, And Yet (@notnowandyet) August 25, 2021

Hello am Noah Beth And I hope u all would respect and support jin and I Thank u — Noahシ . v sick . (@Abyssofpeace) August 25, 2021

It's true, I'm Seokjin's Beth

? — Nini Beth ? (@ksjninii) August 25, 2021

My name is Beth from today and forever

I am head over heels for Seokjin ?

My editing skills are head and shoulders above what I did previous year

Steven received a heads-up that his boss will come very soon

#방탄소년단진 #JIN #BTSJIN #ジン pic.twitter.com/j7YCmiBKJB — ?Pumpkin⁷ Beth - Seokjin's gf (real) (@Jin_is_my_Moon) August 25, 2021

Now, Jin is one of the most loved members of BTS. He is known as Worldwide handsome Jin amongst the BTS ARMY. His charming looks always manage to steal the hearts of the ARMY. Recently, BTS ARMY adopted an endangered wolf species on Jin's behalf. They even donated funds for the preservation of the species. Though he majored in acting, the Epiphany singer initially wanted to be a newspaper reporter. Yes, you read that right. He wanted to help the socially disadvantaged kind by spreading awareness about the same.

Meanwhile, the BTS boys are going places with their music. Recently, their Butter ft. Megan Thee Stallion grabbed the first spot on Billboard Hot 100 again. It's the tenth time that Butter has topped the charts of Billboard. It is indeed one of the incredible feats of BTS. The BTS recently made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. They bagged not one or two but a whopping 23-titles. ARMY is looking forward to seeing BTS In The Soop 2 which will release in October. It is being said that the boys are working on their next studio album, however, an official confirmation is still awaited.