Yesterday, BTS along with their diplomatic passports flew to New York City for the UNGA (UN General Assembly) bring held tomorrow (20 September 2021). BTS would be representing their country South Korea alongside their president Moon Jae-in. They are expected to give a speech too. Last evening as BTS's RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) were spotted at the Incheon airport. The pictures of the same went viral on social media just like BTS' music. And when they landed at the NYC airport, BTS were greeted by fans who were waiting for their arrival. And amidst all of this, BTS ARMY has been trending 'Have A Safe Flight', 'Keep safe BTS', 'Respect BTS privacy', 'Welcome to New York' and more on Twitter. It's mayhem on Twitter if you are a K-pop follower. Also Read - ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area

And right now as you read this, a video featuring V aka Kim Taehyung is going viral. It's an old video wherein the Inner Child singer had opened up on how some fans would invade their privacy. "I should say this on our team's behalf. You know how we get on the plane by ourselves, on a charter flight. We fly on a charter flight. We actually want to fly on a regular flight. But when we travel long distances or short distances, fans may know beforehand that we will be boarding. They sit next to us or in front of us. There are such fans. But in those private spaces, we don't get to relax as much as we want to. So, we're a bit uncomfortable. To be frank with you, we don't want you to do that. Yes, so that's that." V proceeded to read comments. He came across a comment that said, "scary right," and agreeing with the ARMY, V added, "Yes, it's scary really." Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and pooch Tannie's pictures scream 'like father-like son' – view PAWWDORABLE proof

The way ARMY is protecting BTS fills our hearts. The boys are really lucky to have you guys in their lives. Also Read - BTS leave for NYC and ARMY cannot keep calm as Kim Taehyung turns airport into his runway again; trend 'Fashion Icon V' – view tweets