BTS POLL: Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, J-hope or RM – ARMY, who would you like to be your study partner? Vote now

Just another day, BTS' video wherein we saw the members aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope Jimin, V and Jungkook, studying. with ARMY through a video. But who do you want as your study partner?