Hola BTS ARMY! Gearing up for RM aka Kim Namjoon's birthday next? Well, there's some or the other thing to look forward to every day when it comes to BTS, don't you think? This reminds us, just another day, BTS' video wherein we saw the members aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope Jimin, V and Jungkook, studying. They encouraged ARMYs to study by studying with them through a video. Now, there's a question we want to ask you, but just not yet. First, let's get to know each BTS member and the pros and cons (hardly) of studying with them. So, ARMY, are you ready?

RM aka Kim Namjoon

Joonie is a sharp and intelligent person. He loves to read and has an IQ of 148. He also scored in the 1% of the Korean population in the university examination for language, math, foreign language and social studies. Also Read - BTS member Jin's fans adopt an endangered wolf on his behalf; make donation to the Species Survival Program for Red Wolves

PROS: He'd help you remain focussed.

CONS: Those dimples may be a huge distraction and not to forget, that dashing personality. Also Read - BTS in the SOOP 2: Throwback to V aka Kim Taehyung's breathtakingly aesthetic visuals from season 1 – view pics

Jin aka Kim Seokjin

Jin when determined overcomes every challenge. He seems to be a quick learner too. He is major in acting and can at least pretend to study with you to keep you company.

PROS: Jin seems strict about getting the job done. The fear of upsetting him would be lethal to not study.

CONS: Uff, the worldwide handsome face. Also, he's a jokester. If he starts laughing, there's no going back.

Suga aka Min Yoongi

Suga seems like the quietest member of the group. However, he is the wisest. He knows when to remain focused.

PROS: He is a darling and always looking out to help everyone. His words of wisdom will inspire you to another level. He is an amazing cheerleader.

CONS: His gummy smile.

J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek

J-Hope seems like a very diligent person. He works really hard on everything and that itself will inspire you to work hard.

PROS: He doesn't stop until he is done and wants everything to be perfect. Also, his sunshine bright smile may help you to keep going. He too is an amazing cheerleader.

CONS: He gets really chatty. And he won't stop. (wait, seems like not a bad thing, eh?)

Jimin aka Park Jimin

Jimin is also one of the most hard-working members of BTS. He keeps learning until he's done so that there's no room for error.

PROS: Jimin seems like a great motivator. He would keep cheering you on to do better.

CONS: His voice, smile, infectious laughter.

V aka Kim Taehyung

Taehyung may look like he just loves to joke around and fool around as though studying but he won't let ARMY suffer.

PROS: He won't disturb you but wait until you are done to disturb you. :P

CONS: His eyes, voice, smile and that handsome face.

Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook

Jungkook is fiercely competitive which is the reason he wants to do better than the best. It is one helluva motivation that you'd need to study.

PROS: Jungkook loves to excel at everything. And he may inspire you with his 'let's get it' spirit.

CONS: Kookie's goofiness, adorable bunny teeth smile and his big eyes.

