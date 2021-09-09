Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS is one of the most loved boy bands in the world. After struggling for years, BTS has achieved massive success and are one of the leading bands in the world. For the unversed, the septet includes the leader – RM, aka Kim Namjoon, Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, Suga, aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin, aka Park Jimin, V, aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook. Out of the seven band members, three make the rap line, that is, RM, Suga and J-Hope and the rest of the four, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook make for the vocal line. Each of the BTS band members has a unique personality and talents of their own. BTS made their debut in 2013. Initially, they faced a lot of criticisms, but they carried on with their work diligently. And ultimately, they achieved their mammoth size success. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS’ V impresses with the number of musical instruments he can play, Kylie Jenner confirms her second pregnancy and more

Let's get talking about their individuality. Let's start with BTS' leader RM, who was the first member to be scouted for the band. Aptly named Rap Monster, Namjoon is an amazing rapper of the group. He is also a producer and lyricist. He is responsible for keeping the group together and is also one of the only English-speaking members of the group. (The rest are learning). RM has received a lot of criticisms since the beginning and he still does. However, he faces everything with a smile yet in a savage manner. He is also a cute buffy dork. He is known as the God of destruction as he is always breaking stuff, unknowingly and unintentionally. Also Read - WHAT! BTS boys beat Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth to become the most loved artists on Twitter

Next, up is Jin. Worldwide Handsome Jin is known for his amazing vocals. He is like the prince charming of the group and the eldest member of BTS. He is also the jokester of the group and loves to pop out dad jokes every often. Having said that his melodious vocals always gives the chills and leaves the ARMY mesmerised. Jin has majored in acting and his expressions always steal the show. ARMY is eagerly awaiting Jin's acting debut. Also Read - BTS: From Jimin fainting to Suga’s stomach surgery – 5 times the Bangtan Boys gave major health scares to ARMY

Suga is one of the most savage members of BTS. He is also a rapper and record producer. Suga has a kind heart. ARMY has labelled him as the cat of the group. Why? He is like a cat who keeps to himself and doesn't like to be bothered much and gets very excited when he is in his element. Having said that, he is very wise and is always looking out and watching out the boys' backs.

J-Hope is the sunshine of the group. He is also a part of the rap line. J-hope is also a fantastic dancer and the dance leader of BTS. He always enthrals everyone with his vocals and dance moves. J-Hope too looks after the boys, especially the younger ones. He also laughs a lot which is highly infectious.

Jimin forms the part of the maknae line. He is the eldest in the maknae line and is a vocalist too. He has amazing vocal prowess, especially the time when he hits the high notes. Jimin is the shortest member of the boy band and but oozes cuteness and swag. He has a very kind heart. However, when angry, you'd not want to face Jimin.

V aka Taehyung is the most handsome member of BTS. He loves goofing around. He also likes to entertain his hyungs and ARMY. As described by his fellow bandmates, Taehyung is quite innocent. However, he is also very savage. He has a baritone voice and a boxy smile that ARMY cannot stop gushing over.

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS. He is also known as the Golden Maknae of the group. He is fiercely competitive and has grown from being a lad to being the handsome member of the most popular boyband. His vocal prowess is amazing. He has a massive fan following. His goofiness is charming.

ARMY, you may have bias, right? But we want to know your bias wrecker. Go vote below: