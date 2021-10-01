BTS' second all English song, Butter, was released a couple of months ago. It debuted at the first position on Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed atop the chart for a great many weeks. The peppy track has a verse that reads "Got ARMY right behind us when we say so" for which the septet created an ARMY posture using their body. It's RM's verse and as the BTS leader raps them, the rest of the six members, Jin-Jungkook, Suga, V-J-Hope and Jimin create "ARMY" using their body behind Namjoon. BTS ARMY was bowled over by their creativity and their inclusion in the track. When Butter had released, they went berserk upon seeing the video and the posture. And now, months later a video of the making of "Got ARMY right behind us when we say so" choreography has been dropped by Bangtan TV. Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin to make his OST debut with the theme song of the K-Drama 'Jirisan'; fans say we're one step closer to 'Actor Jin'

In the video, we see Jin (Kim Seokjin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) trying out various postures for the letter 'A'. It seems Suga (Min Yoongi) and Jimin (Park Jimin) get their letters 'R' and 'Y' perfectly in the first instance. They look effortlessly cute while striking the posture. While all were particular about getting the letters right, BTS V couldn't stop being his adorable goofy self. Since he and J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) were wearing sleeveless outfits, Taehyung thought of working out a little to make his biceps look muscular. Seeing him work hard for that impressed the rest of the BTS members too. While watching the take for the MV later, the boys were seen complimenting the Permission To Dance singer. V, aka Kim Taehyung, was seen flexing his biceps and working out, doing push-ups on the sets. Check out the video here:

How did you like the video ARMY? Taehyung aka Mr Biceps looks very handsome, right?