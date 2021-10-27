BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung TREATED ARMY to an after shower picture leaving them shocked and in splits

BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the goofiest of the lot. The second youngest member of the globally popular K-pop stars is also named one of the most handsome men in the world. Indeed, he enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He is super stylish and always carries himself with ease and suave. However, it's his goofy charm that makes ARMY fall in love with him evermore. He's like a child in the BTS group, always being the centre of attention due to his adorable antics. And he has been at it for a really long time. Just a year after his debut as a BTS member in 2013, the My Universe singer treated ARMY to an after shower picture. Surprisingly enough, V himself had tweeted out on BTS's official Twitter handle saying (literal translation by Google), "I'm going to upload a picture I took after taking a shower on the way, is it okay? V." Check out his tweet here: Also Read - BTS: When Suga won hearts for apologising to his ex-girlfriend through a cute love letter

Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Mystery behind BTS' Jin's green bow at PTD on Stage online concert solved, Kate Hudson poses in lingerie for Breast Cancer Awareness month and more

Now, this sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy! Well, of course, it's V saying that he would be sharing an after shower picture. But soon enough they found out that he was just messing around. BTS' V did share a picture and an after shower one at that but a childhood picture. You read that right, ARMY. Taehyung shared the cutest childhood picture of himself. In the picture, we see him wrapped in a towel. His head was also wrapped in a shower towel kinda cap. And he looked extremely adorable. Check out Taehyung's tweet here: Also Read - BTS members dominate the 'Husband Reveal' trend on Twitter; RM and Jin fans congratulate #Namjin adding to the chaos

Meanwhile, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung grabbed headlines during the Permission To Dance on Stage online concert. He was injured and hence did not perform with the band on stage. He felt very sad but asked ARMY not to worry as he would get back on his feet soon and give a better performance which he couldn't give on Sunday (24 October, PTD on Stage concert).

Coming back to V's tweet, we bet some of the ARMY would still be waiting for the picture, teehee.