It's Halloween and we bet you ARMY, would be missing BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in the costumes and entertaining y'all like the good old days. But the septet is busy preparing for their concert which is just a couple of days away now. It is BTS's first offline concert after the pandemic and a really long time. And hence they want to do their best for y'all. So, today, we will be having a dekko at some good old times when BTS celebrated Halloween and also practised in some fun costumes.

Remember when RM turned Vampire, Jin turned Jack Sparrow, J-Hope turned a prisoner, Suga turned Chucky, Jimin turned Charlie Chaplin, V turned Joker and Jungkook turned Grim Reaper for Halloween? That was in 2014 and they had so much fun the whole time. They even performed on their popular song War of Hormones while in costume. Check it out here:

The BTS video of BTS getting ready for the same is so much fun. J-Hope kept clicking pictures with everyone as they were all doing their make-up. V's baritone "Why So Serious?", Jimin's goofy expressions as Chaplin and more. Check it out all below:

Once, BTS performed on 21st Century Girl for Halloween. They wore different costumes yet again. RM turned into a bee, Jin into a cowboy, Suga wore a Hanbok, J-Hope turned into a skeleton, Jimin into a vegetable, V into a sailor and Jungkook wore a bunny costume. It was a laugh riot because Jin's costume included a fake horse that kept hitting everyone. Jimin's face hid behind the huge costume and ARMY was struggling to get a better look at Baby Mochi but we bet no more than Jimin himself. Check out the video here:

And ARMY, remember when they performed Go Go in the Snow White costumes. V was the Snow White while the rest of them were the dwarves. It remains to date, the most hilarious Halloween costume and performance of BTS. Check it out here:

And here's a super fun BTS version of the same:

Here are some more fun videos of BTS X Halloween that you can binge on:

Check out BTS Halloween costumes over the years here: