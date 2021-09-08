BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan or Bangtan Boys has one of the biggest fandoms on the planet. Known as BTS ARMY, they shower the septet with all their love. They have stood by BTS' in the toughest times and have boasted about their achievements time and again. But it seems, ARMY sometimes gets mischievous too. Yes, sometimes when the boys come live, individually, ARMY tries to scare them saying that there's someone behind them or they can see a shadow behind them or something is moving behind them. Well, it's not always fun. So, here we are with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook and their reactions to the spooky comments during their Vlive sessions. Also Read - BTS: List of musical instruments Kim Tae-hyung aka V can play proves that he is a multi-talented star

RM, BTS' leader, aka Kim Namjoon rubbished the comment in just two words. When he saw the comment, RM said, "I'm standing behind you? How childish." Jin aka Kim Seokjin, on the other hand, had a different response. He got scared and asked ARMY to stop doing that. Jin had said, "There's someone behind? Don't do such things. I'm someone who gets scared easily. Don't do stuff like there's someone behind you. There will not be anyone that comes in. Don't keep saying things like there's someone behind. I'm scared."

BTS' Suga, aka Min Yoongi, is not the one to take such things lightly. He had a savage response to the fan who dropped one such comment during his VLive session. He practically schooled him. "Is this something that's trendy? You guys did this when J-Hope had his live stream, saying something is moving or there's someone standing there, there's someone under the bed or sofa. There's absolutely nothing. Don't worry. Did you think I would be like screaming? Well no, I don't do that, so I'm sorry. I don't. It seems like it's foreigners that are commenting that. Stop. I think it's foreigners that keep saying there's someone behind. I don't think it's fun and your grammar is a little wrong. Well, I guess you can't understand me saying this now but you'll get it when the subs are out. It's not fun. Someone said, stop it, the kids will get scared. Nope, I'm not. It's just, what should I say, like it's only a waste of your internet data to be sending such things," Suga had said in his live.

J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek is very cheerful in nature. He always spreads warmth with his sunshine bright smile. And he is also one of those who scare easily. One of the ARMY had said during his VLive that the frame behind him was moving. The Mama hitmaker himself went to check despite being scared. He said, "There’s someone behind? What are you saying? Don’t. There’s nothing. Don’t do it. I’ll get creeps while eating. I don’t like such things. The frame is moving? Really? No. It’s fixed to the wall. I sweated in that moment. I was so surprised. Isn’t this too much of a joke to play while I’m eating?"

Jimin aka Park Jimin did not fall prey to ARMY's comments and had an innocent response to the same. He thought ARMY is referring to his shadow and said, "There’s someone behind? There’s no one though? There’s no one. Oh, the shadow? It’s mine."

V aka Kim Taehyung got a little spooked but bravely shut the curtain when an ARMY mentioned that someone is behind him. He added, "Don’t say such scary things. If you say that I won’t be able to sleep. Don’t. There’s nothing, right?"

The youngest member, Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook did not get scared and instead played along with ARMY and moved things and asked them to stop doing that. He said, "There’s someone behind? Are you going to make me feel creeped out? There’s nothing behind me but my shoes. Stop saying there’s someone behind. Stop. The chair is moving? No, it’s probably my earrings that you’re seeing move. There’s no reason for the chair to move. Now there’s no more chair. The chair disappeared. The shoes are moving? Now I’ve removed the shoes too. It’s not moving."

BTS Army, aren't you naughty?