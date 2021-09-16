Hey BTS ARMY, it's time for a new poll. And today, we will be talking about the goofy nature of BTS. How they always try to make other members and the ARMY laugh with their antics. But first, let's talk a little about each member of BTS. So, without further ado, let's jump in ARMY. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS announces its virtual concert, Britney Spears' ex-husband feels her engagement is fake and more

RM aka God of destruction

BTS' leader aka Kim Namjoon is known as the God of destruction. The rapper and producer can destroy anything and everything in his way, without intending to do so. He is very clumsy too. This always leaves his fellow bandmates rolling on the floor laughing. RM turns childlike as he is just a guy of 27 and the 4th youngest member of the group. The icing on the cake is his expressions when he goofs up. Awwdorable.

Jin aka King of dad jokes and expressions

The eldest member of BTS behaves like the youngest member of the K-pop boy band. He is always goofing around, high on energy and cracking jokes on others as well as himself. He loves to be recognized as Worldwide Handsome Jin but won't mind acting woozy in between the shots. He loves pulling the legs of his bandmates but is caring too. He loves to crack dad jokes as well.

Suga aka the savage swagger

The Daechwita hitmaker has an unmatched swag. He usually stays aloof. His personality resembles that of a cat. He likes to be left alone and is savage AF. However, when Suga is in his element, he is a kid. His patent dance step or how he plays with random things, everything seems goofy. However, it's when he starts acting cute that he charms everyone.

J-Hope's quirky dance moves

J-Hope is the eternal sunshine of the BTS. He is always cheering up on the rest of the band members. However, there are times when he is genuinely confused about things. And his expressions when he is confused is too damn adorable. He has this quirky way of dancing when he is excited. He loves to chatter and that's the goofiest streak in him.

Jimin being baby mochi

Jimin has impressed a lot of people with his vocal prowess. And apart from his singing skills, his cuteness meter is always ticking off. He is too aces at giving funny expressions. His one-liners are funny too but it's his eccentric literally rolling on the floor and laughing bit that always makes ARMY LOL.

Taehyung being Taetae

His expressions when he wants something, he doesn't mind bluffing or cheating to get what he wants and would do so with a puppy face. He doesn't mind the awkward expressions and loves being a dork at times. He just loves to make the members laugh be it at his expense. You've gotta check out the dubsmash videos that V did with his bandmates, you'll go ROFL.

Jungkook being baby bunny of BTS

His on-stage persona is that of a handsome hunk and hot idol, however, off stage he is just a cute little kid who loves to prance around when pleased with something. He too loves being a dork and it's very funny when he zones out. He is a big-time foodie and the BTS of his shoots will show you his real funny side. He loves to irritate his hyungs.

So, ARMY, which of the members do you think is the goofiest of all? Vote below: