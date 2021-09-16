BTS POLL: Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jin, Suga, RM or J-Hope – ARMY, who do you think is the goofiest of them all? Vote now

Hey ARMY, today, we will be talking about the goofy nature of BTS. How they always try to make other members and the ARMY laugh with their antics. Who do you think is the goofiest of them all?