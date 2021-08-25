Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS are one of the most popular boy bands in the world. Their success is magnificent and has a global fanbase including a lot of celebrities who have achieved success in the pop music arena. Now, BTS has met quite a few celebrities in the last couple of years. It includes , , , Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to name a few. BTS' stardom is quite intimidating, tbh. ARMY is global and their fan mania is just overwhelming for everyone. Now, , American singer and TV show host, who will be seen in The Voice has compared Ariana Grande to BTS for the cute reason. So, while making an appearance at The Tonight Show with Show, Kelly compared the fan mania for Ariana to the fan mania when BTS enters the arena. Also Read - Hey ARMY: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Armaan Malik, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande – which BTS x celeb collaboration are you most excited for? Vote Now

Kelly Clarkson told Jimmy Fallon that in The Voice, every judge is introduced individually and when they enter the stage, the audience erupts in applause. She said that when Ariana Grande joins the stage everyone in the audience just goes berserk. "So, we are all walking, out, I walk out and they say 'yay'. And then John goes out and they say 'yay' and then Ariana goes out, and it's literally like BTS has entered the building. Like, they lose their minds," Kelly told Jimmy on his show. Have a dekko at the video here:

Was that Kelly comparing ARMY with Ariana's fans? Whoa, ARMY are you are getting a competition? Teehee, JK (just kidding, not Jungkook). Coming back to the septet, the boys have always expressed their love for Ariana's music. They even attended her concert and got to interact with her once. Ariana had even posted a selfie with Jungkook back in 2019. She had captioned the post saying, "screaming. thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm." Have a dekko at the post here: