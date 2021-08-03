BTS creates history as Butter stays atop Billboard Hot 100 for 9 weeks! ARMY says, 'LEGENDS DOING LEGENDARY THINGS' – view tweets

Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS is truly ruling the world, in case you guys missed it. BTS' Butter that was released in May this year has been topping the Billboard chart for 9 weeks now. It had in between passed the baton to Permission To Dance, their second collaboration with Ed Sheeran. But Butter was back on top the next week. And now, it has again topped the chart. Billboard tweeted out the same saying, ".@BTS_Twt’s “Butter” spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard #Hot100." And ARMY is going gaga over the same. They have been expressing their feelings with gifs, videos and more featuring memes and even the septet's photoshoot for Butter. BTS is being hailed as Kings, Legends and whatnot. ARMY is in a full too celebratory mode right now. Check out BTS ARMY's reaction to Butter topping the chart yet again here: Also Read - BTS: Jimin REVEALS how making money at a young age has affected him mentally

BTS BUTTER 9 WEEKS NUMBER ONE!!! BIGGEST SONG OF THE YEAR!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/w9JdwXX0mU — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) August 2, 2021

LEGENDS DOING LEGENDARY THINGS LEJINDARY ?✌️ pic.twitter.com/1efx2Drd13 — ??????ℙ??? (@Yoon_Kim_Min_) August 2, 2021

it’s hella trophies & it’s hella thick ? pic.twitter.com/19hblHzVvf — ARMY ♡ BTS 0T⁷ - Giveaways (@BTS_twt_0T7_) August 2, 2021

BTS is a famous historical group and deserves a Grammy, and this time for us for sure, because last time there was definite cheating, but now no, and the prize is for 7 Korean boys ????? — Yasmine (@Yasmine78695431) August 2, 2021

Yeah!!!!! @BTS_twt's Butter is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart #9thweek Now the longest-running No. 1 song of 2021. ?? Lets go BTS, ? Lets go Butter ?? — Vytu Sfg⁷ (@Iam_JK_Fan) August 2, 2021

???️?.@BTS_Twt’s “Butter” spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard #Hot100. Plusieurs notes de musiquehttps://t.co/TObgIb3j1P pic.twitter.com/liRlerEI0P — Dufour patrick (@007Dufour007) August 2, 2021

BTS WORLD DOMINATION ? pic.twitter.com/SkYvGS4VhS — Cristina ??? (@GrubertCristina) August 2, 2021

This calls for a group hug ??????? pic.twitter.com/UJmI3sdfCv — YeppoYeppo⁷ (@bts_young4evr) August 2, 2021

Big Hit's BTS handle on Twitter expressed their delight saying, "billboard #Hot100 No.1 & No.9. Making history every week #방탄소년단 class #BTSARMY Hot Bag is full of BTS songs for 10 weeks. We're making history together,#BTSARMY! HOT 100 brimming with BTS music for 10 straight weeks. #BTS_Butter #PermissiontoDance #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us."

BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi thanked ARMY for showering all their love on Butter. Taking to his Weverse account, Suga said, "Let's do a concert quickly. I miss you ARMY. Thank you and I love you. I miss you." J-Hope shared another selfie and said, "Let's start a day with fun today!!! Thank You ARMY."

A couple of hours before Billboard had dropped the chart, BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon had taken to his Weverse handle and replied to several fans. He had concluded his fun interactive session by thanking ARMY for all their love. Joonie seemed a little speechless as emotions coursed through him as he was not able to express them properly.