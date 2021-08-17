BTS' music is going places and boy, ARMY cannot contain their excitement. The boys in the past year released three all-English songs namely, Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance. And we had conducted a poll asking ARMY which of the songs did they like most? Each song has got a different vibe and is equally loved by all, we know. But just to know which is more popular, we had asked y'all, which is your absolute favourite and you guys have showered love on all three. But as y'all know, there can only be one winner. Though we must admit, there had been a neck-to-neck competition between two of the latest BTS releases, Butter and Permission To Dance. Uh-huh! Also Read - SHOCKING! Global pop stars BTS to break up? – here's what we know

So, as per the poll result, BTS' May 2021 solo release, Butter secured the highest votes. About 39% of the ARMY loved the peppy track that had the disco-pop vibe to it. And we cannot agree more! Butter has been breaking numerous records and it continues to do so across the globe. BTS' Butter stayed atop Billboard Hot 100 for 9 weeks and all thanks to ARMY. Butter is ARMYs favourite, and we know why. Apart from being a disco-pop, it has got that flirty vibe and when you have RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook flirting with y'all, you are sure to fall for them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions spark a meme fest; 'Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant' claim fans

Butter faced stiff competition from Permission To Dance, which is their third all-English song released in July on ARMY Day! It was a treat for ARMY, to be honest. The septet, through Permission To Dance, tried to spread positivity and create a cheery atmosphere and they've succeeded in doing so. In our poll, Permission To Dance got 37% of ARMY votes. Permission To Dance is BTS' second collaboration with noted English singer/songwriter, . Also Read - BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon's Mattel Doll version has dimples that are as cute as a button – view pics

Last but not the least, Dynamite. The first all-English BTS got little lesser votes as compared to the other two. About 24% voted for BTS' Dynamite and hey, that's not bad. Dynamite was a huge hit in 2020 and it earned BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination. And it would always be special for ARMY! Check out the poll result here: