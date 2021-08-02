BTS' Suga SLAMS labels who are 'pushy' towards artists and treat them like property; says 'It’s destroying the industry'

Bangtan Boys, that is, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook poured their hearts out in their individual interviews with The Weverse Magazine. After getting to know Jungkook, RM, V, Jin and J-Hope, it was time for Suga to speak his mind out. Suga is also popular as Agust D and apart from being a well-known BTS rapper, he is also a noted music producer. Having worked in the music industry for a long time and getting global exposure after joining HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, Suga has just grown wiser. Also Read - BTS: 5 super dynamic songs that ARMY must include in their workout playlist

Now, there have been music labels across the globe who treat artists who sign up a contract with them like some property they own. And this has been the case almost in every music industry. And, Suga who works with HYBE as a part of BTS has called out such labels. He expressed his gratitude to HYBE for always taking into consideration BTS members' views and opinions. He next slammed labels abusing their power and being too pushy towards their artists. "The great thing about the label I'm with is they listen to the artists' opinions. I think both we and the label know to a certain degree what kinds of activities would be best commercially speaking," Suga said when the interviewer asked for his comment on the needs/ demands to achieve success.

He then slammed labels who don't consider the artists, their capacities and capabilities and overwork them beyond repair. He spoke about fatigue and how it comes down to how much one can endure. He said, "But the question is whether the body can endure it or not. If the fatigue builds up as you continuously do those promotional activities, it's hard to do them the way you did when you first debuted. In that case, I think the label ought to actively accommodate the artist's views about what they can and cannot do. An attitude that's just like, Oh, we made you kids, and as long as you just do what we tell you to it'll all work out, so just do it—I think that really doesn't make any sense. Of course, there could still be situations where the label has to be pushy like that, obviously. But I heard there have been times where a label will just say, Do it, without any explanation to the artist, or, Why are you talking so much? I think that's the biggest issue and it's destroying the industry. If you just see the artist as a product, how can they do anything creative? I really think it's very contradictory to ask the people on stage to put on an enjoyable performance when they're experiencing neither fun nor enjoyment."