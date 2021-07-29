BTS' V reveals he wrote Snow Flower while drunk and completed it in 3 hours!

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung sat down for a little tête-à-tête with Weverse Magazine and the Sweet Night singer has poured his heart out in the interview. BTA ARMY is showering love on Taehyung by trending 'We Purple you Taehyung' on Twitter. Now, there are various things that BTS V has said in the interview. Like for instance he just kept talking about ARMY without taking a breath. Now, you'd know that V also writes songs. He has penned the lyrics for several songs including Stigma, Winter Bear, Sweet Night, snow Flower and more. So, the interviewer asked Taetae about his song Snow Flower. It began with a conversation on writing notes when he finds inspiration. Taehyung revealed that he pens down emotions, melodies and lyrics as they pop into his mind. He then runs to the studio to work on it. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung wants to be ARMY's partner, best friend and the latter responds saying, 'WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG'

So, when he was asked whether that's how he penned Snow Flower, V aka Kim Taehyung narrated how he came to write Snow flower. " For that song, when I was drinking with some older musicians, we were talking about doing a song together, and then we were like, Well, do you think we’ll have time to do that? So we decided to do it right then since everyone was available. My mixtape was delayed, so I at least wanted to play a different song for ARMY, and I thought since I’m a bit tipsy (laughs) I thought I should try writing something. So I made the song really quickly. In maybe three hours," V said told Weverse Magazine. Also Read - BTS' Jin reveals his idea of spending his time-off and ARMYs all over will find it relatable AF

When prodded that the composition of Snow Flower is as complex as his other song, Blue & Grey and on a lighter note, V added, "There are times when I’m, like, in the zone (laughs) and can make a song all in one sitting, but when I’m not feeling it, I end up revising it more and more. And I don’t want the composition to be too obvious, so I try to change up the way the melody flows." Also Read - From spiders, cockroaches to horror movies and more: Here's what BTS members Suga, V, Jungkook and others are most scared of

The singer-actor also spoke about the theme and what inspired him to write the song. He said, " You might think “Snow Flower” is about a type of snowflake, but I was actually thinking about snow and flowers separately. I started hoping that flowers wouldn’t wither away and just keep on blooming on snowy days. But in reality, when it snowed, all the flowers were crushed, the world became blanketed in snow, and I felt like the flower buds turned into snow flowers. I wrote that song about how I felt after watching that happen."

When asked if intuition is something that he feels is important for making a song, V said, "If it sounds pretty to me: approved."