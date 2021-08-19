BTS ARMY is busy showering love on their idols. Every day, they find a reason to make their favourite boy band trend on Twitter. And that's what's happening on Twitter right now. ARMY is busy trending Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook as you read this. He is being called 'History Maker' and 'Vocal Powerhouse' and we cannot agree more. Jungkook is the lead vocalist and dancer of BTS. He is the golden maknae of the group and is a man of many talents. About why he is trending? Jungkook is ruling the Billboard charts across the globe. The Latest being three of his solo songs namely, My Time, Begin and Euphoria getting back on the Billboard's World Digital Sales Chart. It is indeed one of the proudest moments for ARMY and hence, to make him feel special, they are showering all their love on Twitter. Begin has been placed at the first position with Euphoria on 7th and My Time at 8th place. This is truly a huge feat for him and the Korean pop music world. In fact, Jungkook is the only Korean artist to have achieved this feat. Check out ARMY's reaction to the same here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS member Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-Jung changes his Insta profile name to Kim Butter Daddy making fans' heart melt; Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged?

TRENDS | 'VOCAL POWERHOUSE JUNGKOOK', 'HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK' & #JungkookBillboardTakeover are trending Worldwide and in several countries as fans are celebrating Jungkook's amazing records on Billboard charts. pic.twitter.com/flWAjjC4K1 — Jungkook SNS✨ (@Jungkook_SNS) August 18, 2021

Jungkook has been setting records upon records this year. Be it for trending on social media, for his cuteness, his expressions, and obviously for his music and dance, the golden boy has been rising popularity charts across the globe and HOW!

Just a couple of days ago, Jungkook was trending as he found a place in Japan's Billboard Producer's chart. For the unversed, he wrote the song Film Out in collaboration with the lead vocalist of the Japanese rock power trio Back Number, Iyori Shimizu, and the track's producer UTA.

Jungkook is one lucky guy to have ARMY behind his back and ARMY is luckiest to witness Jungkook excel