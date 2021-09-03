Jimin's birthday is more than a month away. But the BTS ARMY is busy planning his birthday in the most spectacular manner. You won't believe what the Chinese BTS ARMY is planning for the Filter song hitmaker. They have taken Jimin's birthday celebration to the sky. Yes, you read that high. The Chinese ARMY, JiminBar in association with Jeju Air has customized aeroplanes to wish Jimin on his birthday. Starting from September 1 to November 30, Jeju Air would fly planes with Jimin's face and birthday wish on the exterior of the planes. Also Read - BTS In the Soop 2: THESE pictures of Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, Jin and J-Hope will charge you up for October

Jimin aka Park Jimin celebrates his 26th birthday (global age) on 13th October 2021. And the birthday celebrations are already in full swing. ARMY across the globe is known to splurge a lot on their favourite Idols. Their celebration level is too extravagant to believe. This is not the first time they have planned such a splendid birthday celebration for their idols. It's heartening to see how much they love BTS. Check out the pictures of the planes here:

The First in the world—Customized Exclusive Airplane in cooperation with Jeju Air Period: 9.1-11.30

Flight Number: HL8087 Note: The route may be changed due to some special reasons, please download Flightradar24 to check the flight information. pic.twitter.com/vp6AMpqjgd — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 1, 2021



헐우와 지민이 비행기.. 친구가 보내줌 pic.twitter.com/JykRp4F2Wo — 서린 ☾ ? (@KSEORIN_b71) September 1, 2021

ARMY could get to fly in the customized plan for about three months, isn't that interesting? Meanwhile, there's another reason why BTS ARMY is excited for October. BTS In the Soop is coming out in October. Two days ago, In the Soop's official handle revealed that BTS in the Soop is coming with a second season. And since then the celebratory mood of the ARMY has increased to a whole new level. Jimin had dropped a hint about BTS in the Soop 2 when he had come live on the VLive App.

Jimin has been asking ARMY to take care of themselves and has been dropping some kind and heartfelt messages for ARMY every often. We now cannot wait to see Jimin's live on his birthday. So many things to look forward to, don't you think, ARMY?