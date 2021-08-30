BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook's birthday is just a couple of days away now and BTS ARMY is already in the celebratory mood. Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook, is the youngest member of the boy band and is immensely adored across the globe. The Euphoria hitmaker would be turning 24 (global age) on September 1st this year. And army already has various plans in place to celebrate his birthday. However, did you know, Jungkook suddenly had second thoughts about joining BTS once? Yes, you read that right. This was right before his debut when he had gone to Los Angeles to get trained in dancing from an institute. And thereupon, being alone and away from his hyungs and homeland made him homesick. The training was also difficult for him, he had revealed in a blog post after his debut. And that's when he had the thoughts of becoming a dancer instead of debuting with BTS. And you won't believe what the members did to convince him. After hearing about the same, you'd think, whoa, convincing the Butter hitmaker is so easy. Also Read - Sayani Gupta's workout session on BTS' Butter is at treat for fans of the K-pop band– watch video

In his blog post, Jungkook said that he had second thoughts about joining BTS and so the members got him ice cream to change his mind. And... he was convinced! "I went to America and suddenly I didn't want to debut in BTS and I wanted to be a dancer. I just want to dance. So the members bought ice cream to convince me," Jungkook had shared in his blog. Thank God he was convinced. For those not in the know, Jungkook is a big-time foodie. He loves everything sweet and especially ice creams. So easy to melt ARMY's otherwise strong Jungkook, isn't it?

Meanwhile, the septet's second all-English single Butter has again gained popularity after Megan Thee Stallion dropped the remix version of the same. It is being said that BTS is working towards their next album, however, nothing is confirmed as of now.