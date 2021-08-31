BTS' Golden Maknae, Jeon Jungkook celebrates his birthday tomorrow (1st September 2021). The Butter singer turns 24 (global age) on this day and his fan-ARMY across the globe are already celebrating his special day across the globe. ARMY has planned several projects for the same and you'd be shocked and surprised upon learning about the scale of these projects. Anyway, just before his birthday, and just before he turned 24, Jungkook took to his Weverse handle and shared a selfie. He asked fans to send all their love and messages. Though he asked them to send their messages in a lyrical format. Talking about the picture, ARMY had been waiting for this moment for a long time. And boy oh boy, JK did not disappoint. He had a small pout on his face and made a heart with his fingers. It seems Jungkook and BTS members are shooting for something and that the youngest lad took some time off to greet ARMY. He captioned the post saying, "ARMY you are doing well, right?! Everyone, It's my birthday soon..! If you have words you want to talk to me please leave it!" And soon after it was mayhem on Weverse. He posted another note asking ARMY to calm down. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday mania grips the world — Check out the celebrations from cities like Seoul, Mumbai, Kiev, Cairo and others

He said, "Everyone, it's not my birthday yet... LOL. Please understand what I intended...! hehe Regardless of my birthday, please let me know what you've always wanted to say to me in few sentences like "lyrics" hehe. He posted another note and said that he has been reading all the messages from ARMY and said "I keep reading your comments now, and these are giving me comfort..." Check out the same here: Also Read - BTS: Fan shares throwback pics of Jungkook wiping his tears after his first birthday celebration with his hyungs in 2011

