A couple of hours ago, BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jin aka Kim Seokjin came live on the VLive app. It was due to Jin as he had promised ARMY that he'd come live within a month after BTS's Butter CD releases. And the man has lived up to his promise. And ARMY is busy lauding the boys for the same. In the VLive session, the boys ate sandwiches, replied to some fan questions, played with BT21 blocks, and acted all cute. Jin was seen in green track gear while RM wore HYBE's merch, a tee and black shorts. Jin was seen sporting frizzy black hair while RM mostly wore a cap and said that he still needed his hair cut. They got chatty and RM asked Jin to be the next hitman just like Bang PD asked him to open JinHit Entertainment. They also spoke about going to New York which has got ARMYs excited. Jin's laughter sent butterflies into ARMYs stomach. And once Jin starts laughing, there's no stopping him. Other than that, Jin revealed that his father and Namjoon's father are best friends in real life. The fans are having a meltdown about the same. Seeing two besties talk about their dads have left ARMY emotional. However, what ARMY is most talking about is how beefed up the boys looked. And their tweets are full of thirst. Be it Namjoon's bulky muscles to Jin's broad shoulders, ARMY is busy swooning over them both. Check out their tweets here:
Also while talking, Namjoon and Jin spoke about whose VLive they should look forward to. And it is none other than SOPE aka Suga and J-Hope. ARMY is also trending the two rappers o social media, letting them know that they are eagerly waiting for their live session. In case you missed Namjin's live, watch the video here:
