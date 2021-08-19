A couple of hours ago, BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jin aka Kim Seokjin came live on the VLive app. It was due to Jin as he had promised ARMY that he'd come live within a month after BTS's Butter CD releases. And the man has lived up to his promise. And ARMY is busy lauding the boys for the same. In the VLive session, the boys ate sandwiches, replied to some fan questions, played with BT21 blocks, and acted all cute. Jin was seen in green track gear while RM wore HYBE's merch, a tee and black shorts. Jin was seen sporting frizzy black hair while RM mostly wore a cap and said that he still needed his hair cut. They got chatty and RM asked Jin to be the next hitman just like Bang PD asked him to open JinHit Entertainment. They also spoke about going to New York which has got ARMYs excited. Jin's laughter sent butterflies into ARMYs stomach. And once Jin starts laughing, there's no stopping him. Other than that, Jin revealed that his father and Namjoon's father are best friends in real life. The fans are having a meltdown about the same. Seeing two besties talk about their dads have left ARMY emotional. However, what ARMY is most talking about is how beefed up the boys looked. And their tweets are full of thirst. Be it Namjoon's bulky muscles to Jin's broad shoulders, ARMY is busy swooning over them both. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY finds BTS' Jungkook's lookalike; Kourtney Kardashian recalls Kim Kardashian's 'Wild' college memory and more

not seokjin actually hugging himself vs namjoon flexing SHDHDHSJS pic.twitter.com/cNayYuKK65 — Holy Bratz Doll (slow) (@ninidinnie) August 19, 2021

See the difference between Namjoon And Seokjin. Seokjin look tiny while Namjoon look so buffy! Ahh?? pic.twitter.com/dsfGvaZeex — Yellow_Joon! (@PTDNamjoon) August 19, 2021

seokjin with fluffy hair and his chest exposed goodbye pic.twitter.com/nxGx2rlbm6 — moni⁷ semi ia (@personamjoon__) August 19, 2021

Why this look like seokjin doing live with bodyguard ?? namjin....... pic.twitter.com/FocYS3YmfS — biskut⁷ ?? (@btsyauRJ) August 19, 2021

u guys look at them... look at how red seokjin became from laughing so hard.... im gonna lose it pic.twitter.com/0yGUer6vA2 — ⁉️⁷ (@jinseulvr) August 19, 2021

seokjin’s chest and namjoon’s broad bud wtf are they trying to torture us pic.twitter.com/Sx4Nmjyq3h — ᴮᴱaly⁷☾ (@nyamjinluv) August 19, 2021

Namjoon:”The shirt is too small" pic.twitter.com/lCfFm6YhH7 — samanta⁷?jk cool gf era (@stillwithyoutan) August 19, 2021

namjoon is so buff I can't do this anymore pic.twitter.com/WK11bdXYA8 — ⭐ (@kooglitz) August 19, 2021

namjoon is getting bigger and buffer.... pic.twitter.com/83XY5yJ2it — ⁷ (@gguksilog) August 19, 2021

me scrolling through my tl full of namjoon’s thighs n tiddies like it’s the morning newspaper pic.twitter.com/4TJ9NTjDtC — sarah ⁷ (@yoonietunez) August 19, 2021

we all got this in just one day how are u namjoon stans? pic.twitter.com/WEZnXdH716 — diane⁷ ? LO♡ER (@diansoftforjeon) August 19, 2021

The significant variation in anatomical proportions between them are astounding. ?pic.twitter.com/KOQuoQ3PW5 #namjin — ⵢᥱꪚ ⁷ ➵ ᥫ᭡ (@jjinandjoon) August 19, 2021

Also while talking, Namjoon and Jin spoke about whose VLive they should look forward to. And it is none other than SOPE aka Suga and J-Hope. ARMY is also trending the two rappers o social media, letting them know that they are eagerly waiting for their live session. In case you missed Namjin's live, watch the video here: Also Read - BTS member Jungkook REVEALS his favourite song and ARMY will be surprised with his answer

