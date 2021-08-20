A couple of hours ago, BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jin aka Kim Seokjin, that is, Namjin came live on VLive. And all hell broke loose on Twitter. Firstly, because Jin had fulfilled his promise to ARMY that he'd come live with RM after Butter's CD release and a lot more reasons actually. Where to begin, ARMY is having a meltdown because the boys literally captioned their live 'Namjin'. Since it began on such a great note, it was only expected to get better. And get better, it did. Now, there were a lot of things that happened in RM and Jin's VLive, but what caught ARMY's attention the most is when RM and Jin replied to a fan comment involving V aka Kim Taheyung. Also Read - BTS: RM and Jin's beefed up bodies in VLive session leaves ARMY swooning – read THIRST tweets
It so happened that, Jin read a comment wherein a fan requested him to ask Taehyung to marry her. Jin went along with it and asked whether Taehyung was marrying. Then both he and RM congratulated TaeTae on his so-called wedding. RM went on to add that they should send him a wedding gift. And his suggestion for the gift is sooooo desi! RM suggested giving Taehyung a refrigerator. Jin agreed that they should. That's right. For the unversed, Indians have this unspoken custom of gifting electronic things to the newly married. And this refrigerator thingy just fits the bill. This all is so funny and cute at the same time that ARMYs reaction has taken it a notch higher. So, a lot of Permission To Dance singer's fans stepped in as his wife and accepted the gift and thanked RM and Jin. Uh-huh! They even shared pictures of a refrigerator and said that they'd just received their gift. OMG, ARMY is as cute as these boys, we've gotta say. Anyway, check out their reactions here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY finds BTS' Jungkook's lookalike; Kourtney Kardashian recalls Kim Kardashian's 'Wild' college memory and more
