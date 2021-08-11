Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS are the biggest pop stars in the music industry right now. They have been ruling the music industry with their latest singles. Their songs have been topping the music charts across the globe and ARMY's having a meltdown. They are creating several records for their albums and songs both individually and collectively. And ARMYs make sure that they celebrate their every achievement on Twitter and congratulate the boys. In the last year or so, BTS dropped three amazing songs namely, Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance. So, we thought of asking y'all which of the three songs is your absolute favourite? Also Read - BTS: Fans congratulate J-Hope for becoming the FIRST Korean soloist to achieve THIS feat on Spotify — read tweets

Yes, we know that you are most likely to love each and every song by BTS, but hey, there's always one song that you listen to the most, isn't it? So, let's get to know about the songs in case you are new to BTS or their music:

Dynamite

Dynamite

Dynamite is a peppy upbeat disco-pop number that BTS released about a year ago. The boys wanted ARYMY and everyone to appreciate the little joys of life. It's the first all English song by BTS and the boys did such a great job. Last year had been very difficult for a lot of people and BTS gave hope to billions around the world in the tough times. The peppy track debut at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and broke several records. It also got BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination.

Butter

BTS dropped their second all-English single Butter in May this year. The song broke several records and created history for BTS in the music arena. The disco-pop with the boys flaunting their charisma in the video won a lot of hearts. It stayed atop Billboard Hot 100 for 9 weeks! BTS dropped two more versions of Butter. The song also debuted at no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

Permission To Dance

BTS' latest release is Permission To Dance which is a dance-pop song. It marked their second collaboration with Ed Sheeran who has penned the lyrics of Permission To Dance alongside Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews. Permission To Dance also debut at number 1 Billboard Hot 100.

So, here's the question: Which is your absolute favourite?

(Note: We LOVE all songs of BTS too)