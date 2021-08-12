BTS ARMY knows how to stan their idols and these days, they are quite active on that front. Just a couple of days ago, a video featuring BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook went viral on social media. It featured him petting a chicken. ARMY took to Twitter and started showering the Euphoria singer with their love, and were virtually getting jealous of the chicken. And now, get ready to be jealous of a cat. BTS' most handsome man V aka Kim Taehyung's videos and pictures while petting a cat, are going viral on social media as you read this. BTS dropped a new episode of Run BTS on Tuesday wherein the boys, that is, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, were seen in the traditional Korean outfit, a hanbok. The pictures and videos of the same have been going viral. Also Read - BTS ARMY take Twitter by a storm; trend 'BTS ARTIST OF THE CENTURY' as the septet lose out on nominations for the Artist of the Year at MTV VMA 2021

Taehyung's pictures and videos with a cat are going viral too. As y'all know, Taehyung is fond of animals. He wouldn't even hurt a fly who would be buzzing around. And seeing him trying to pet a cat in the video is winning hearts. Some have even shared memes with Yeotan being angry and it will crack you up big time. Check out BTS ARMY's reactions here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts, Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre and more

Also Read - Alia Bhatt sends fans into frenzy after she hints at a possible collaboration with K-Pop superband BTS – view tweet

Meanwhile, Taehyung recently broken hearts when he revealed that he scrapped about 12 out of 15 songs he was creating for his mixtape. Apparently, the Permission To Dance Singer was not happy with the songs. He is currently working on them and he wants to give his absolute best to ARMY. The mixtape is said to be titled KTH1.

On the other hand, BTS recently got five nominations in the MTV VMAs. They have been nominated for Song of the Year- Dynamite, Best Pop- Butter, Best Kpop-Butter in the fan-voting categories and for Best editing-Butter, Best Choreography-Butter in the non-voting categories.