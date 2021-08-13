BTS' Jungkook Jeon Jungkook is truly the Golden Maknae. The youngest of the septet is one of the most popular on social media and is currently being showered for his incredible achievement by BTS ARMY. There are several records that BTS have created with their music albums collectively. And on top of that, the boys are also setting records with their individual songs. Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung have dropped their solos and each of them has received widespread acclaim. But today, we would talk about Jungkook's incredible achievement. The lead vocalist and dancer of BTS is the only Korean idol (also the first one) to have his song trending on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart for more than a year. Yes, you read that right. His Euphoria now becomes the only Korean song to have spent about 75 weeks on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. This is an incredible achievement because Euphoria re-entered the charts this week. Moreover, Jungkook's other song 'My Time' has re-entered the list too. They have been placed at No 9 and No 10, respectively. Apart from that, ARMY is also proud of the fact that Jungkook has been named on Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers Chart for composing Film Out. This is his 18th week on the chart. And BTS ARMY is celebrating these achievements of Jungkook by trending 'CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK' on Twitter. Have a dekko at their tweets here: Also Read - Hospital staff breaks protocol and dance to BTS' Dynamite for diehard fan awaiting heart transplant; ARMY sends warm wishes – watch video

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK for spending your 18th week on Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers Chart with Film Out! You are an amazing composer, everything you touch turns into gold ? | #JK18WeeksOnHot100 #JungkookOnHot100 @BTS_twt | — suba suga (@SUGARKlVE) August 13, 2021

Jungkook is so popular that this is not his only achievement. He is apparently the only individual to have surpassed 64 billion hashtags on Twitter. Fans keep trending him on Twitter every now and then. A selfie, a live session with fans, his video go viral every often and ARMY is always swooning over the Golden Maknae of BTS. Meanwhile, BTS recently grabbed attention for their songs such as Dynamite, Butter, Permission To Dance.